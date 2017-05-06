Hegeler gives $3 million to Danville's Palmer Arena

Photo by: The News-Gazette Julius Hegeler II

DANVILLE — Officials at the David S. Palmer Arena will be able to make significant improvements to the facility's aging ice-making system thanks to a local philanthropist.

General Manager Peter Blackmon announced Friday that the arena will get a $3 million planned gift from Julius W. Hegeler II, which will be used to replace the compressor and build a new "Ice Center" entrance on the facility's south side.

The arena's current ice system is a decade past its 25-year life expectancy.

"We're well beyond the routine-repairs stage," Blackmon said. "And the price of Freon for a system like ours has gone up exponentially."

While the arena is just now receiving $850,000 in state grant funds that were awarded in 2014, Blackmon said that money is earmarked for much-needed roof repairs and other renovations, leaving little — if anything — to address the ice-making system or additional construction.

"Mr. Hegeler's gift acknowledges the civic center's 37-year history of offering ice programming to our community, something which separates us from other communities our size," Blackmon said.

He added the gift will help maintain the programming for years to come.

Opened in 1980, the multi-use arena's popular ice program runs from September to April, and includes public skating, skating lessons, ice rentals and more.

The ice rink is the home arena of the Danville Dashers, who won the Federal Hockey League's Commissioner Cup championship in April, as well as the Danville Youth Hockey Association.

Youth hockey runs programs for kids ages 4 to 18. There are currently 50 kids who play in one of five Danville Heat divisions or the Minorhawks division, which teaches young newcomers.

"It's wonderful," association President Jake Serd said of the gift. "We're lucky to have the Palmer Arena, but it's definitely due for some upgrades. These upgrades can only bring more events and more interest to not only the arena but the whole area."

A lifelong Danville resident, Hegeler co-founded what became Peterson/Puritan, which at one time was one of the largest employers in Vermilion County.

A decorated Air Force veteran, he flew 70 missions as an F-86 fighter pilot during the Korean War, including the last mission of the war. For his service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and an Air Medal with an Oak Leaf Cluster, among other awards.

Since establishing the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation in the early 1990s, he's donated millions to local entities and projects focusing on education, environmental education, health care, historic preservation, the arts and helping people with disabilities. The arena's planned gift is the latest of several made in the last five years, totaling more than $15 million.

Hegeler recalled attending "many, many" functions at the arena, from the Presence United Samaritans Medical Center Foundation's annual Festival of Trees fundraiser, which he helps sponsor, to hockey games.

"My son was hockey player at Culver," he said, referring to the Culver Academies boarding school in Indiana.

Hegeler added it didn't take him long to decide to grant the request. He did so with the kids in mind.

"If they're down there playing hockey, they're staying out of trouble," he said.