Probation given in violent domestic battery

URBANA — A Homer man who admitted he beat his girlfriend so badly he blackened her eyes has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Joshua Allen Pizell, 28, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Catlin-Homer Road, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Tom Difanis to aggravated domestic battery in connection with a March 19 attack on a 27-year-old Sidney woman.

Police reports said Pizell showed up at the woman’s house and threw a beer can at her that hit her in the eye.

He also punched her in the nose, causing it to bleed, pushed her onto a couch, kicked her in the side, and put his hands around her throat to choke her.

The woman eventually escaped from him and went to her job, where she contacted police.

Pizell was also sentenced to 60 days in jail for the Class 2 felony and ordered to get a mental health evaluation.

In return for his plea, a less serious charge of domestic battery with a prior domestic battery conviction was dismissed.

Court records show he had a 2008 conviction for domestic battery.



