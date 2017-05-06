Top of the Morning, May 6, 2017

Photo by: Courtesy Pat Amdor Retiring Unity High School English and drama department Chairman John Tilford shows off the T-shirt made for him by a junior drama student and her mother.

The kids at Unity High School gave John Tilford the royal treatment after his directorial farewell last weekend: flowers, a crown and a really big throne to sit on.

"Yes, it was fun," he said, "but it was so tall, my legs fell asleep."

The longtime chairman of the English and drama departments in Tolono, Tilford will step aside after the school year. The seniors in the cast, crew and pit orchestra sent him out in style after the curtain closed on "Footloose." That included a T-shirt made for him by a junior drama student and her mother.

"I was humbled by the attention bestowed on me Saturday night," Tilford said.

What's next?

"I plan on volunteering in the C-U community," he said. "I will continue, as president, to promote Twin City Theatre Company. Also, (wife) Gayle and I will probably make many trips to the Starved Rock area, meeting up with our daughter, Alex, and our new son-in-law, Max."

But first, there's another month of school.

"I was thinking," he said, "how much I was going to miss these special, talented students and the wonderful community that I have had the pleasure to work with."

Any advice for the kids coming up through the system?

"The old thespian motto: 'Act well your part; therein all the honor lies.'"