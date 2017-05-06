University YMCA planning citizenship workshop

URBANA — Legal permanent residents hoping to become U.S. citizens can get help filing their paperwork at a citizenship workshop at the University YMCA next weekend.

The YMCA is collaborating with the C-U Immigration Project on the workshop, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 13 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 708 W. Main St., U.

It's part of the New Americans Initiative, a nonprofit partnership with the state of Illinois and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, which helps permanent residents in Illinois go through the process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

Citizenship allows immigrants to vote, travel freely, petition to unite with family members, have access to a wider range of job opportunities and "all of the rights, benefits, and responsibilities of a full member of the United States of America," organizers said.

At the workshop, permanent residents, also known as "green card" holders, will go through an initial screening to verify that they're prepared to continue the process, as well as a legal screening by qualified immigration attorneys from the Immigration Project and accredited representatives of the Department of Justice.

Other stations will provide information on fee waivers and a checklist to complete the application.

French and Spanish translators will be available, and other language assistance may be available if requested in advance.

For applicants who bring the proper documentation, the process will take about 21/2 hours, organizers said.

30-application goal

They want applicants to gather documents beforehand so they can leave the workshop with the N400 naturalization application completed and ready to mail. The workshop is open to permanent residents from across the state, and the goal is to process 30 applications that day, according to the group.

People who show up without the documents will get more information about the naturalization process and will be asked to come to another workshop at a later date. The YMCA is also scheduling one-on-one appointments.

Those who cannot attend the workshop but want more information about the naturalization process can call the New Americans Welcome Center team at the University YMCA at 217-337-1500 or email Megan Flowers at megan@universityymca.org. For help in Spanish and French, contact the Y's La Linea Community Helpline at 217-417-5897.

Assistance with documents and informational appointments through the University Y are always free and confidential.

The service fee to process the N400 naturalization application at the May 13 workshop is $50, payable by check or money order.

The checklist

Applicants should bring:

— Their permanent-resident card, Social Security Card and a photo ID.

— If married, a marriage certification and approved translation, or divorce papers, if applicable.

— Pages 1 and 2 of their 2016 U.S. federal form 1040 or 1040EZ.

— A money order for $725 if the applicant is not approved for a fee waiver (call ahead for information).

— Three lists covering their history from 2012 to now, including employment; residences; and trips outside the U.S. for more than 24 hours, with dates of departure and return.

— A complete list of children, including full name, date of birth and address if they don't live with you.

— Original certified court dispositions for any traffic tickets, arrests or court records since becoming a resident, obtained from the circuit clerk in the county where it happened.

Friends and allies meeting Sunday

CU Friends & Allies of Immigrants and Refugees will hold a public meeting from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

It will include a short film of a discussion among local sanctuary-movement veterans from the 1980s and 1990s and the presentation of perspectives on what's happening in the sanctuary and welcoming-community movement.

Speakers will talk about legal issues and "feet-on-the-ground" advocacy work, and there will also be a Q&A period and information sharing.

It's the first public meeting of the group, a coalition of 27 religious congregations of all faiths and 13 other organizations that has taken in refugee families from the Congo, Syria and Iraq.

"We're hoping to recruit more people and make more people aware of the issues involved," said spokeswoman Linda McGowan.

— Debra Pressey