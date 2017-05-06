Urbana man given probation for cocaine possession

URBANA — An Urbana man who pleaded guilty to possessing less than a gram of cocaine last summer has been sentenced to 30 months of probation.

Judge Heidi Ladd imposed the sentence last week on Kendre Leshoure, 26, of the 2000 block of Vawter Street.

In return for Leshoure’s admission that on Aug. 18 he had four-tenths of a gram of cocaine in his pants pocket, Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan dismissed a different case in which Leshoure was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

However, Sullivan had an Urbana police detective testify at Leshoure’s sentencing about the shooting that occurred in the 2000 block of Vawter Street on Oct. 25. A 28-year-old Urbana man was hit in a lower extremity and was quickly treated and released.

Urbana police believe two people fired at the man but only Leshoure was identified and charged.

Sullivan said when it was time for trial, the victim could not be found by police.

The prosecutor said the victim, however, gave an affidavit to Leshoure’s attorney, Brian King of Champaign, in which he said Leshoure was not the person who shot him.

Sullivan asked Ladd to impose a prison sentence on Leshoure.

As part of his sentence, Ladd ordered Leshoure to get a substance abuse evaluation and pay fines and costs of about $1,000. He was also sentenced to 46 days in the county jail but given credit for time already served.







