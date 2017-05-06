Villa Grove's flooded streets become water park

Video: Villa Grove flooding » more Videographer: Heather Coit School is out in Villa Grove as flood waters slowly subside, keeping parts of the small town still wet on Friday, May 5, 2017. Image

Image

VILLA GROVE — Ethan Bloom was taking a swimming tour of town Friday, including what is usually a basketball court close to Lake Main Street.

Main Street was barricaded, but Illinois 130, lined with flooded fields, had just been opened that morning after days of rain and an emergency curfew Thursday night.

There was no school Friday, so Ethan and friend JaDeon Thompson-Burton, both 13, were enjoying the waters, even though it was 55 degrees with winds gusting to 35 mph.

Combs Court, next to the water plant, was one of their shallower swims.

"Pretty cold in the water," JaDeon said. And who knows what's in there.

Ethan did decide against jumping into the Embarras River.

"The current was too strong," he said.

Nearby, Margot Howard, 8, and Scarlett Howard, 10, were civic-minded, spending part of their day off picking up trash that had floated around when the water was highest Thursday.

"Yesterday, if we stepped off the porch, we were in the water," Margot said.

Council member Ron Hunt, a longtime former mayor, called this flood "a wimp." His house last flooded in 2013, he said.

Villa Grove Fire Lt. Chris Elston, a 13-year veteran, also called the flooding relatively mild compared to some years past. The town's three trucks were spaced evenly apart at water's edge.

"We didn't have to do any water rescue this time," he said. "It's more urgent if people are trapped in their cars."

But firefighters did perform some house calls.

"We have a jon boat. A lot of firefighters are fishermen," he said.

Elston also has flood insurance, since he lives on low ground.

At Loman-Ray Insurance Group on Main, Amy Fredrick, an insurance consultant, said flood coverage sells pretty well in Villa Grove.

"But there's no rush to buy it today. Flood insurance has a 30-day wait," Fredrick said.

John Massie doesn't have flood insurance, and it's no problem for him.

"The basement flooded, and we got a lot of mud. But we never keep anything down there. We've been through this too many times, just a few days ago," said the 33-year-old.

"The floods aren't nearly as bad in the as 1990s," Massie said.

May 1989 was a particularly bad flood in this Douglas County village. As recently as 2012, Villa Grove was awarded nearly $600,000 for a storm sewer drainage project to provide relief on the east side of the city.

At the Mobil Station on Sycamore Street, store manager Toni Wilkerson said clerks were "keeping busy" with a flood of another sort, customers who'd been shut-ins the night before.

The station closed at 7 p.m. Thursday and reopened at 7 a.m. Friday. Assistant manager Ryan Vanetta said the drive through the water was "interesting."

El Rancho Grande was blaring Cinco De Mayo music onto Main Street, and the restaurant was full of customers.

"Villa Grove can be a mess with the river, but we love this place," said customer Jill Edwards.