Weekend Planner: Get your motors runnin'

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Parkland College students Brandon Heath, left, and Randall Luttrell attach the rear bumper cover on a 1989 Mustang at the college Friday in Champaign.

Jon Ross likes the annual Parkland Motorsports Car Show because "it's always interesting to see what the community brings to us." This year might be even more interesting: Parkland changed some of the classes, and that might affect the lineup. All kinds of cars are welcome at the event, running from noon to 3 p.m. today in the M parking lots at Parkland College in west Champaign. Here's more, courtesy of staff writer Melissa Merli:

1. Anyone is welcome to show off their vehicle at the 19th annual Motorsports Car Show. And it's not too late to do so: Registration runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon today, with a fee of $15.

The judging begins at noon, and the student-choice and participant-vote awards will be announced at 3 p.m.

Typically, the Car Show draws 300 automobiles. Vehicles that were shown at previous shows include early-1900s wood-wheel car.

2. You will see classic and late-model custom cars, stock cars and trucks, among other vehicles. Besides getting a gander at cars brought in by community members, people can enjoy Parkland students' project vehicles: a 1980 Malibu for drag racing, a 1994 Mustang and a 1990 Honda Civic.

"Those cars have been with us a number of years; they all have changes we've made," Ross said. A new project this year is an '89 Mustang, also ideal for drag racing.

3. Besides vehicles, the show features food, music and Champaign County Sports Car Club autocross events. New this year are "next generation" awards for participants younger than 25 and a Hot Rodders of Tomorrow engine competition for high school students who are timed at taking apart and putting back together an engine.

Those are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 1 and 3 p.m. inside the Parkhill Applied Technology Center, which is open to the public.