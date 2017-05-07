The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, May 7, 2017

In Chapter 2 of our three-part series (read Chapter 1 here), we asked members of the high school Class of 2017: What are the top three items on your 10-year bucket list?

TAYLOR HAMILTON

Unity

1. Become a neonatal nurse and work at a children's hospital. I want to be able to help and watch babies grow and become strong enough to live a full and normal life. I couldn't think of a more rewarding profession.

2. Give back to my parents. I have been raised by two of the greatest parents on Earth. I want to be able to give back to them for all they have done for me.

3. Make the most out of life. I want to live my life to the absolute fullest — get married, raise a couple children and have no regrets when I look back in 60 years. I want to travel as much as I can and to as many different and new places as I can. I want to make a difference in people's lives through my job, become a great wife and mother, and make my parents proud of the daughter they raised.

ELIZA KRAMER

St. Thomas More

1. Have friends with more creative and insane bucket lists than me and then just tag along so I look like a really interesting person.

2. Take a trip across the world with my siblings. Believe it or not, we actually like each other.

3. Find a children's home for disabled kids in Laos and go on a mission trip there.

SOPHIE HAF ER

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

1. Invent a super-catchy jingle that people will reference for the next 50 years — like Red Robin's "Yummm" or Subway's five-dollar foot-long song.

2. Take a road trip without a destination. Sometimes, the best memories are spontaneous.

3. Be able to tell my high school classmates at the reunion that I was successful for the last 10 years.

MARCUS MOO NE

Urbana

1. Visit the Stonewall Inn and go to Pride Fest in New York City. It'd be amazing to experience the atmosphere at both of these places, and be surrounded by fellow members of the LGBT community.

2. Do more outreach for transgender youth.

3. Become the best version of myself and find a career doing what I love, so I don't have to sacrifice happiness for a steady income.

ANTANAYA HOWARD

Centennial

1. Go scuba diving, although I'm scared of large bodies of water.

2. Donate $3,000 to the Sickle Cell Foundation to help find a cure.

3. Learn how to cook like my great-grandmother so I can have Sunday dinner at my house.

JANSYN HOPKINS

Fisher

1. Discover a new species of marine-dwelling animal, because there will always be new species out there.

2. Be financially stable with a prince charming husband and three beautiful children.

3. Become a marine biologist and rescue and release sea turtles.

WILLIAM BOSC H

Tuscola

1. Eat at a sushi place. I really do not like fish but I feel the need to at least try sushi.

2. Become a self-made millionaire. A daunting task but with a little effort on my part, I know I can accomplish it.

3. Become governor of Illinois. Why? Well, Illinois is clearly in a mess and someone needs to fix it. So I will take it upon myself to fix the state because this will always be my home. Might as well fix up my home.

ALLISON BE NSCHNEIDER

Heritage

1. After I graduate from Augustana College, attend the University of Illinois School of Veterinary Medicine, and start my career as an equine veterinarian.

2. Live somewhere warm and own a farm where I train horses.

3. I love to travel, so going to Australia has always been a goal of mine.

TYLER CAIN

Armstrong

1. Get on 'Jeopardy' and win money to pay for college.

2. Visit all 50 states. I've been to all but six — California, Oregon, Washington, North Dakota, Alaska and Hawaii.

3. Learn a second language, such as French or German.

SHELBY BU RRESS

Georgetown-Ridge Farm

1. Obtain at least a master's degree in mathematics.

2. Organize a charity event in order to raise money for cancer/medical research.

3. Be able to give back to those that have helped guide me through my life.