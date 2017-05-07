Ted Kooser: An American Life in Poetry, May 7, 2017

By TED KOOSER

U.S. Poet Laureate, 2004-06

I recently had the privilege of editing Connie Wanek's "Rival Gardens: New and Selected Poems" for the University of Nebraska Press. I had been in Duluth a number of years ago, and the following poem, now included in that book, is one that I heard her read while I was there. Since that day, I have been a devoted fan of her magical, playful, resonant poetry.

Umbrella

When I push your button

you fly off the handle,

old skin and bones,

black bat wing.

We're alike, you and I.

Both of us

resemble my mother,

so fierce in her advocacy

on behalf of

the most vulnerable child

who'll catch his death

in this tempest.

Such a headwind!

Sometimes it requires

all my strength

just to end a line.

But when the wind is at

my back, we're likely

to get carried away, and say

something we can never retract,

something saturated from the ribs

down, an old stony

word like ruin. You're what roof

I have, frail thing,

you're my argument

against the whole sky.

You're the fundamental difference

between wet and dry.

American Life in Poetry is made possible by The Poetry Foundation (poetryfoundation.org), publisher of Poetry magazine. It also is supported by the Department of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Poem, copyright 2010, reprinted by permission of Wanek and the publisher. Introduction copyright 2017 by The Poetry Foundation. The introduction's author, Kooser, served as U.S. poet laureate consultant in poetry to the Library of Congress from 2004-2006. We do not accept unsolicited submissions.