UPDATED: frost advisory issued for Iroquois County

New 11:19 a.m. Sunday:



The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Iroquois County in effect from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday.



Overnight lows could reach the low 30s. You should cover your outdoor plants or take them inside.



Original story 9:58 p.m. Saturday:



The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.



Overnight lows could reach the low 30s. You should cover your outdoor plants or take them inside.