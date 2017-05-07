UPDATED: frost advisory issued for Iroquois County
New 11:19 a.m. Sunday:
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Iroquois County in effect from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Monday.
Overnight lows could reach the low 30s. You should cover your outdoor plants or take them inside.
Original story 9:58 p.m. Saturday:
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for Ford and Iroquois counties in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.
Overnight lows could reach the low 30s. You should cover your outdoor plants or take them inside.
