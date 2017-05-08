Admin at heart of Urbana schools flap hired away by Unit 4

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Urbana Deputy Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum stands in one of the bustling hallways at Prairie Elementary School in 2013 in Urbana.

CHAMPAIGN — After dozens of supporters flooded Urbana school board meetings to speak out against her proposed demotion to elementary school principal, Jennifer Ivory-Tatum will be an assistant superintendent in 2017-18, after all.

Just not in the school district that has employed her since 2005.

In a surprise move, Ivory-Tatum was introduced Monday night as Champaign schools' new assistant superintendent of achievement and student learning.

She'll take the place of Susan Zola, who come July 1 will succeed the retiring Judy Wiegand as Unit 4's superintendent.

"I am very happy to have this opportunity to grow," Ivory-Tatum said Monday in brief remarks to the school board before introducing her husband, children and other family members by her side to a round of applause.

Ivory-Tatum is no stranger to Unit 4 — she had three separate teaching stints with the district between 1994 and 2003 — but her fourth term in Champaign will be the most talked-about.

Monday's announcement comes less than three months after protesters publicly objected to Urbana's proposed plans to move her out of the district office, where she'd been deputy superintendent, and into Thomas Paine Elementary, where the principal was retiring.

Speaking at the Feb. 7 board meeting, the late Willie Summerville, a longtime Urbana educator, coined the phrase that would appear on pro-Ivory-Tatum T-shirts: "There's nothing wrong with a strong black woman."

Two weeks later, Superintendent Don Owen said that moving Ivory-Tatum was no longer a consideration, marking the last words on the topic — until Monday, when the Champaign school board voted 6-0 on her appointment.

Reached Monday night, Owen said: "I thank Jennifer Ivory-Tatum for her years of service to the Urbana school district. The Urbana students, families and educators have benefited from her time in this district. I wish her the best and look forward to working with her in her new role in Champaign Unit 4."

Ivory-Tatum is due to start her new position on July 1.

In other news

— The school board hired Amy Magrini as its new director of transportation and Cynthia Lockett as its special education administrator.

Magrini, who started her public school career as a teacher at Rantoul's Eater Junior High in 1999, has been serving as the district's interim transportation director (since January) and assistant principal at Carrie Busey Elementary.

Lockett started in Unit 4 in 1999 as a psychologist serving Barkstall and Kenwood elementary schools. After leaving to earn her law degree from the University of Iowa in 2008, she returned to the district in 2009 as psychologist at Robeson and Westview elementary schools.

— Unit 4 administrators will be getting a raise this summer.

The board voted 6-0 to approve a 4 percent salary hike for all administrators who return to their current positions this fall.

The raises, to kick in on July 1, will affect 73 administrators, said Ken Kleber, Unit 4's executive director of human resources.

"Administrative pay increases are needed to remain regionally competitive and to acknowledge the hard work and challenges of working in a large, diverse school district," Kleber said.

— The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District will continue to provide transportation for Unit 4 students.

The board voted 6-0 to approve an agreement with the MTD for the 2017-18 school year to provide supplemental transportation for students attending middle and high schools.

The cost to the school district for the current academic year was $388,092.

— Athletes at Central and Centennial high schools will continue to receive athletic training services from Carle sports medicine.

The board unanimously approved a five-year contract. Terms call for Unit 4 to pay Carle $9,000 per school in 2017-18; $9,270 for each of the next three years; and $9,546 in 2021-22.