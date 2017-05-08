Area history, May 8, 2017

Today is Monday, May 8, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, Champaign will lose one of its oldest business establishments soon when W.J. Mulliken closes out his store at 215-217 N. Neil St. The firm, with a few changes, has been in Champaign since 1856. Mulliken has been associated with the store since 1863.

In 1967, the University of Illinois athletics program suffered another blow Sunday with the announcement that the NCAA has barred the Illini from the Rose Bowl for two years and ruled out postseason basketball play as well. Earlier football coach Pete Elliott and basketball coaches Harry Combes and Howard Braun were forced to resign by the Big Ten Conference. The penalties were the result of the discovery of a $21,000 slush fund, which had operated since 1962.

In 2002, the National Guard troops that have been stationed since Sept. 12 at Willard Airport will serve their last day Thursday. University of Illinois Police will take over security detail, said Capt. Rick Kallmayer.