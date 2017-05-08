Two vehicle break-ins reported in Mahomet

Mahomet police are investigating two incidents in which car windows were smashed and items taken in daylight burglaries last week.

There are no suspects, but police have a vehicle description based on video at one of the locations.

Both incidents occurred Friday, according to Mahomet Police Chief Mike Metzler, who said the suspect vehicle appears to be a black Volkswagen SUV crossover.

The first break-in was reported at 10:15 a.m. in the employee parking lot at Sangamon School.

The second incident was reported at 12:19 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Crowley Road, by the entrance to the bike path.

In both incidents, a window was broken and a purse or other items taken.

"There is no indication of anything that might have been used (to gain entrance)," Metzler said.

Police believe they might be looking for more than one suspect.

Since the investigation is ongoing, Metzler cautioned citizens to be vigilant.

"Rarely do we have one where they break in," Metzler said. "Usually the vehicles were left unlocked, but we tell people all the time, don't leave valuable things in your car."