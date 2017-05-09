22-year-old shot in Danville

DANVILLE — Danville police are investigating a shooting that sent someone to the hospital on Monday evening.

Cmdr. Josh Web said police responded to a call for shots fired in the 900 block of Moore Street at 8:39 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old victim with a back wound. The injuries were non-life-threatening.

Webb said police spoke with several individuals at the scene, but the potential witnesses provided very little information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crimestoppers at 217-446-TIPS.