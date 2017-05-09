C-U woman charged for role in domestic dispute

Photo by: Provided Prisca Foster

URBANA — A local woman has been charged in connection with an attack on her brother's ex-girlfriend that happened last week in Urbana.

Prisca Foster, 22, who listed addresses in the 500 block of East University Avenue, Champaign, and the 2400 block of East Oregon, Urbana, was arraigned Monday for home invasion, robbery and aggravated battery for allegedly taking part in a violent domestic dispute between her brother Paul Foster, 22, and the woman at the victim's North Lincoln Avenue home on April 29.

Paul Foster, listed as homeless, was arraigned Friday and remained in the county jail Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 bond. He's due back in court in June.

Prisca Foster was arrested Saturday night on a warrant issued Friday for her arrest.

On Friday, when Paul Foster was arraigned, Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher said Prisca Foster had gone to the victim's door April 29, the day after her brother had allegedly attacked the woman and broke her cellphone.

She said she was there to pick up her brother's belongings and when the woman answered the door, both Prisca and Paul Foster allegedly entered.

Paul Foster then allegedly ransacked the woman's apartment, damaged her computer, stole her waitress tip money and hit her in the face, resulting in black eyes and a bloody nose to the woman.

On Monday, Olmstead reduced Prisca Foster's bond to $20,000 and told her to be back in court May 23 for a probable cause hearing.

If convicted of the most serious Class X home invasion charge, both Fosters face between six and 30 years in prison.