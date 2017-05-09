Gun charge admission brings probation

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted possessing a weapon in a car in Champaign last month has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Cameron Anderson, 20, of the 2400 block of Lakewood Drive pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to felony aggravated unlawful use of weapons, admitting that on April 3 he was in possession of a loaded .22-caliber pistol that Champaign police found on the rear floorboard of a car he was in at a convenience store in the 300 block of Bloomington Road.

Anderson was ordered to forfeit the weapon to Champaign police as part of his plea agreement.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said Anderson had no prior convictions.

Co-defendant Ian Keys, 24, of Rantoul is due back in court on the same charge June 6.

Another co-defendant, Nicholas Hastings, 21, of the 1700 block of Hedge Road, pleaded guilty on April 27 to misdemeanor possession of a weapon without a firearm owner's identification card for having a shotgun at his home.

Police had obtained a search warrant for his house after the arrests of Keys and Anderson.

Hastings was sentenced to a year of probation and 24 days in jail with credit for time served.

Sullivan said Hastings had no prior convictions.