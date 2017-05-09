Lifelong Hoopeston resident chosen for Vermilion board seat

HOOPESTON — A lifelong Hoopeston resident who serves as the town's volunteer fire chief is set to become the most recent addition to the Vermilion County board.

On April 29, the Vermilion County Republican Central Committee picked Joel Bird, 40, to fill the vacancy in county board District 1 that was created when Darren Duncan of Rossville was appointed Vermilion County Treasurer earlier this year, replacing retiring Treasurer Sue Stine.

Duncan was elected in November to the county board seat, defeating Hoopeston Democrat Paul Manion. Bird will be up for appointment by the full county board Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Vermilion County Courthouse Annex, 6 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Bird said this will be the first elected position he has held, although he has served as a Republican Party precinct committeeman. Bird is a grain inspector for Champaign-Danville Grain Inspection. He inspects rail cars at rural elevators.

Bird said he has considered elected office in the past and when party members asked him about this vacancy, he decided to go for it.

He said he really has no agenda.

"I'm going to jump in with both feet and see where I can help out the most," Bird said.

Also at the April 29 Republican central committee meeting, party Chairman Bill Wright, who was elected county auditor in November, and Duncan, who has been vice chairman of the Republican party, stepped down from their respective party positions to focus on their new county offices. To fill those vacancies, the previous party chairman, Mike Marron, was again elected chairman and State Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin, was elected vice chairman of the party.