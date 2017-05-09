Most of those at Davis' office hours not happy (w/video)

Video: Rep. Rodney Davis meets constituents » more Videographer: Heather Coit More than 200 constituents gather outside Rep. Rodney Davis's Champaign office with many waiting to meet the congressman in 10-minute intervals on Tuesday, May 9, 2017. Other Related Content UPDATE: Rodney Davis office hours drawing a crowd

CHAMPAIGN — Even the people who got to spend time with Rep. Rodney Davis during his "office hours" session Tuesday afternoon weren't happy.

And the ones who stood outside the congressman's office in the 80-degree sun were livid.

"It's not fair to make people wait out in the sun at 2 o'clock on a weekday to give them the opportunity to have a very brief conversation with him," said Claudia Lenhoff, director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers.

And Rachel Roberts-Galbraith of Champaign said her group's time with Davis "went really, really fast."

"There were maybe five people for eight minutes. So we had maybe not even enough time for each person to talk for a minute when all was said and done," said Roberts-Galbraith, who said she wanted to talk to Davis about health care and research funding for science. "There were just a lot of constraints that made it very difficult for anyone to talk or listen."

Davis, a three-term Republican from Taylorville, first extended the period for visits with constituents from 90 minutes to about three hours, but that still left many out of a crowd that at one time numbered 250 without one of the 10-minute slots.

"It's great to have discussions. This is a continuation of the office hours we've had since I was elected to Congress," Davis said during a break in the meetings at his office in south Champaign. "This one is a little more popular. The body politic since (President) Trump was elected has become much more polarized."

As of 5:30 p.m., people were still waiting in the parking lot, and Davis was continuing the meetings. His staffers insisted this was not the original plan and other appearances were canceled so the meetings could continue.

"We're going to do this until there's no one left to meet," said Tyler Cravens, Davis' outreach coordinator.

"There are a lot of folks who have concerns," Davis said. "I'm able to address some of those concerns and the misinformation that we see, but there are some who are not going to be satisfied, and that's OK."

Count Ann Prisland of Champaign among them.

"Having a very short opportunity is not satisfying, and we would certainly welcome an opportunity to talk with Congressman Davis at more length," said Prisland, who said she talked to Davis about health care issues. "I think we felt listened to, but there are multiple, multiple issues connected with health care and all of the topics people want to speak about today."

Ara Celi Diaz, also of Champaign, was angry at Davis after her brief meeting.

"I talked about the fact that he refuses to hold town-hall meetings and instead he tries to jam in all of his constituents' concerns by doing a 2 to 3:15 meeting where most people are at work or in school or they're not able to take the time to actually come to him with their concerns," she said. "To me, it's very obvious that he doesn't care about what his constituents think, and I think that's going to be reflected in next year's election.

"Like I told him, I didn't vote for him because I've only been in Champaign a year, but I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure that he does not get re-elected and continue to misrepresent his constituents."

Davis dismissed much of the criticism.

"Most people that are politically opposed to me aren't going to be happy, no matter what I do," he said. "Many that have come in absolutely are (opposed), and we have fundamental disagreements over how we view government.

"Many are in favor of a single-payer (health care) system. I am not. I believe that we ought to have a better system that will cover pre-existing conditions and provide affordable and accessible coverage for everyone — something the Affordable Care Act does not do."

David reiterated his position that the ACA "is not a success" and that the GOP-backed American Health Care Act would be an improvement.

"We have 60 million people in this country who don't have insurance even though the laws require them to, or they can't afford to use the coverage they have," he said. "There are going to be times when we disagree, and that's what's great about our government, because we're able to go in and enact policies that we believe are going to help. I believe the American Health Care Act is going to achieve the goals of lowering costs and giving every American, regardless of a pre-existing condition, access to affordable heath care."

Julie Pryde, administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, was in the crowd outside Davis' office, passing out "Repeal & Replace Rodney" stickers. Pryde said she was on vacation and doing the protesting on her personal time.

She was concerned about the repeal of the ACA and its provisions that encourage preventative care.

"I send letters to him and I get the form letters back," she said. "What I have offered to do, from the health departments's perspective, is that I've tried to explain the preventative part. It is so important. Prevention saves money, but it's a hard sell."

She acknowledged that the ACA needed improvement and said "it could be fixed and I would be ecstatic to work on it to fix it."

"We don't want anybody to have to pay these ridiculous premiums because whether you work or not, that makes it hard," she said. "But everyone knew there was going to be a bunch of really sick people on the front end (of the ACA) because that's how it works. They haven't had any coverage. But things would get better.

"But what we'll see now is people not getting vaccinations, not getting mammograms, not getting Pap tests and then they're going to start coming into the hospitals and ERs."

Lenhoff said she wants to debate Davis about the ACA.

"Health care is so important that I think we need to have a much more in-depth policy discussion, and he could hold a town meeting where a lot of people could come at once and listen," said the director of Champaign County Health Care Consumers. "But the reason we're proposing a debate is because I think it would give people an opportunity to see from a health policy side what the implications of this bill are. We feel his comments on the Affordable Care Act have not been accurate, have not been reflective of consumers' experiences, certainly in this community. Champaign County went from an uninsured rate of 16 percent in 2013 down to 5 percent in 2016."

Davis, meanwhile, said he would "absolutely" have more in-district office hours like the sessions Monday in Normal and Tuesday in Champaign.

"Absolutely, we will," he said. "We were able to talk to a disabled veteran about some issues that she was having with the VA. That's what's great about having events like this. We get to actually address concerns of constituents who may need help breaking through the bureaucratic red tape of Washington, D.C."

He said he isn't worried that his vote last week for the Obamacare replacement would hurt him politically.

"Every decision we make has consequences and that's part of being a congressman," he said. "You've got to make a vote knowing that it may not be a perfect bill, but it may be a bill that you have to pick 'yes' or 'no.'

"And we are elected to make decisions and I was elected running on a campaign platform for three election cycles saying that the (health care) system that we have in place is failing millions of Americans and we were going to change that. And we just did that and now we believe our policies are going to work."