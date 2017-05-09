UI Interfraternity Council mandates sex-assault-prevention training

URBANA — All University of Illinois fraternities will be required to train their members how to intervene to prevent sexual assault under new bylaws approved by their governing board.

The UI's student-run Interfraternity Council announced the new bylaws to help combat sexual assault, estimated to affect as many as 1 in 7 women on campus.

The change requires all 42 campus fraternities to educate every second-year member about "bystander intervention," in addition to the two sexual-assault-prevention programs already mandated for each student on campus.

The council suggests that chapters use the "ICARE" program on bystander intervention offered by the UI, which some fraternities and other groups already use on a voluntary basis. Fraternities can also use programs designed by their national organizations.

While education alone won't eliminate the problem, said IFC President David Kessler, it will better equip fraternity members to step in when they see people in compromising situations.

"With an increase in the amount of reported sexual violence every year on this campus and a significant percentage of those incidents occurring in our chapter houses, we consider it our responsibility as a council to do everything in our part to make our community a part of the solution and not part of the problem," said Ben Samborn, the Interfraternity Council's vice president of risk management.

The move was welcomed by sexual-assault educators on campus.

A big part of sexual assault prevention is encouraging different communities to take it seriously and address it within their own ranks, said Professor Nicole Allen, who led a campus sexual assault survey last year.

"What it means in terms of practice will make all the difference," Allen said, "but I think it's an incredibly important step in changing the face of this as a social issue."

It's particularly important for fraternities, which provide a "context of risk for sexual assault," she said.

UI Police campus security reports show that sex offenses (assault, abuse or fondling) are more often reported at private houses or apartments, and even residence halls, than fraternities. But those numbers are incomplete, with many offenses going unreported, said UI Police spokesman Patrick Wade.

"What we know from the literature is that the primary place for a sexual assault to occur is in the home of the victim or the offender," with the vast majority perpetrated by an acquaintance, said Patricia Morey, director of the Women's Resources Center at the UI. Fraternities and sororities are social places "where friends gather, and therefore we know that the potential for things to happen are greater," she said.

UI junior Kevin Kramer, the Interfraternity Council's vice president of standards, said sexual assault can happen anywhere, to anyone.

"We are expected by our own organization to be leaders on our campus and be leaders in life. Really, what this program is teaching people is skills — not just on campus but for the rest of their lives — to step into situations that are wrong and do the right thing," he said.

'A rough conversation'

All UI freshmen and new transfer students are already required to go through the First-Year Campus Acquaintance Rape Education program, a two-hour workshop offered mainly through the residence halls.

And each year, all students (and faculty and staff) must take an online program known as Haven, required by federal law, with general information about sexual assault.

The campus also offers a daylong seminar known as the Guard program for sororities and fraternities, to train two leaders from each chapter how to answer students' questions about sexual assault or help them find services, Morey said.

But Kramer said fraternity leaders wanted something more comprehensive that would reach every member.

Bystander intervention isn't an easy subject; students typically don't know how to step in, he said.

The good thing about ICARE is that it's taught by volunteers who are similar in age to the students and can "relate to the experience we have on campus," said Kramer, who has gone through the training.

Rather than lectures, ICARE involves frank conversations where students can bring up uncomfortable topics, said UI junior Ross Bessinger, vice president of public relations for the Interfraternity Council.

Volunteers do role-playing so students can see how to intervene, sometimes in subtle ways like providing a distraction or getting others to help, not necessarily by swooping in and saying "this isn't right," said Molly McLay, assistant director of the Women's Resources Center.

The students said fraternity presidents were supportive. As the new bylaws were being drafted, they were asked to watch for behaviors at the bars or chapter houses that "had the potential to elevate to sexual assault," Bessinger said. In a follow-up conversation a few weeks later, they all shared stories about cases where they'd had to intervene, he said.

"It was definitely an eye-opening experience for a lot of our presidents," he said. "It is a rough conversation to have, but it's one that needs to happen."

'Tremendous progress'

McLay and Allen were impressed that fraternity leaders pushed this issue themselves, starting with last year's president, Liam McHugh, and continuing with the council that took over in November.

It's one thing for the campus to mandate education from the outside, Allen said, but "it's another level when the network of fraternities themselves say, 'We think this is important. We're going to take this seriously.' That feels like tremendous progress.

"What will matter is ultimately what does that mean for practice? What will accountability for fraternities look like?"

The bylaws state that chapters with compliance rates of less than 90 percent will be fined $20 for every member who fails to complete the training, with the money donated to a local agency that helps sexual assault survivors.

Those with less than 60 percent attendance will be forwarded to the Interfraternity Council's Judicial Board, which could place a chapter on social probation or take other punitive measures, Kramer said.

For the short term, the hope is that more fraternity members will step in "when they know situations are wrong," Bessinger said. Longer-term, students hope it will contribute to a drop in sexual assaults on campus.