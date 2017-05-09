UPDATE: Rodney Davis office hours drawing a crowd
CHAMPAIGN — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis said Tuesday in Champaign that a series of meetings with constituents Monday in Normal went on without any problems.
Not like his visit to Curtis Orchard in Champaign on Tuesday morning where he was stung by a bee after learning about pollinator issues.
Davis was scheduled to hold similar "office hours" with constituents in Champaign Tuesday afternoon.
"We had maybe 40 protestors outside. I went out and talked with them and got my picture next to a cardboard cutout that I've been waiting to meet," he said. "We had meetings with maybe 50 people over the time we were there and it was a great conversation.
Already more than 100 people outside Rep. Rodney Davis' Champaign office to protest at his 90-minute "office hours." pic.twitter.com/Tsi360r97x
— tom kacich (@tkacich) May 9, 2017
"A lot of people were upset about the Affordable Care Act. They like the status quo or they would like us to go to a single-payor system, something that I'm not in favor of. So we talked about the issues, cleared up some of the myths of the American Health Care Act."
Davis said that "many left very happy, some didn't, but that's part of being a congressman. You've got to be able to talk to anybody who wants to come in and address the issues."
On Tuesday morning Davis, who chairs the biotechnology subcommittee of the House Agriculture Committee, was at Curtis Orchard to learn more about pollinator issues.
"Research is key and that's another area that's under our jurisdiction," he said. "How do we get universities like the University of Illinois or Illinois State University, how do we get them more dollars to research to address the varroa mite (a parasite that feeds on the blood of honeybees) and that has been linked to colony collapse disorder?"
Asked what was tougher, facing bees or constituents angry about health care issues, Davis said, "They're all enjoyable."
He joked, "I learned that bees aren't as scary when you're wearing suit."
But moments later, while talking with reporters, the congressman was stung on the nose by a passing bee.
"I'm not going to let you guys see me cry," he said. "I'm OK."
So he's literally willing to meet with more bees at a single time than the people he's supposedly representing...?
He's afraid to leave his safe space and meet with his constituents in public. He'll only do so with individuals or small groups behind closed doors. Such a delicate little snowflake.
He seems to be in the wrong line of work.
That's okay. We can remedy that in 11/2018...
"That's okay. We can remedy that in 11/2018..."
You better come up with a lot more of the "we" than the last two elections Davis won. You're just another petulant C-U liberal, which hasn't beat him with a candidate you have supported in the last two elections. The 13th House District has a lot more voters than the cities of Champaign and Urbana contains.
Davis met with constituents to discuss actual issues, not crying over losing. He then met with a crowd of protesters, I assume you were first in line after all the demands that he meet with you, aye? Politics isn't actually a blood sport or the superbowl, no matter who wins it isn't you anyway. Multiple personalities don't actually qualify as "We", how many people do you need to tell you before you seek help?
This is such a great Ideal how about we stop treating politics like a team sport. which is driving people to the extreme right or the extreme left. all this is doing is creating sycophant politicians. source:https://campaignstops.blogs.nytimes.com/2012/02/23/politics-is-a-team-sport/
So are you angry that he choose not to hold a town hall, and stand in front of a mob intent on disrupting, and shouting down the veiws of anyone who disagrees with them. Are you angry that he met with people in a more quiet, controlled setting where people could actually have a conversation even though they might not agree on the issues. Or are you simply angry that his views, and voting record don't match yours?
Yes, CallSaul is a snowflake calling an elected representative a snowflake. Oh, the irony! Maybe, CallSaul will leave for the summer break at the U of I (although, I don't hold out much hope of that). His rhetoric reminds me of an elementary student, rather than a U of I student.
I remember a few years ago the party of disruption was the republicans. anyone remember the federal shutdown led by ted cruz tea party not getting what they wanted.Talk about acting like children. source:http://www.politico.com/story/2013/10/ted-cruz-blasted-by-angry-gop-colleagues-government-shutdown-097753
So the left is mad that they cannot shout obscene words and drown out the speaker. These are the same group of activists that go around the country with marching orders from far left groups propped up by leftists like George Soros. They ask questions and when the person tries to answer, they drown out the response and will not engage in sensible dialogue. The media, who for the most part, sides with the left are willing partners in efforts to try to embarrass these Representatives. When people decide to engage in civilized debate and civic forums instead of acting like children, then maybe someone will listen. Until then, it is just noise.
He's MY congressman, too, and he needs to represent MY views, as well as yours. Where they are in opposition, he needs to know us well enough to be able to serve all our interests, when a compromise or bargain is being made. That's how I see it, anyway. Not as snowflakes vs. one-percenters. Unfortunately, unless he's willing to meet with his constituents, all of them, he can't legitimately say he knows people well enough to represent them. I've tried the email/website route, but get only canned replies and propaganda. He isn't listening. And he has admitted as much, saying that he gets re-elected, thus he doesn't need to listen because he must be doing things right. Well, Mr. Davis, NO... it just means you're choosing to represent a subset of your constituents, rather than all of us. That's a shame.
