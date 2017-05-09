Urbana council OKs spending plan for Lincoln Avenue work

URBANA — The city council gave its initial approval Monday to be reimbursed $200,000 as part of a local Illinois Department of Transportation resurfacing project that will use $1.4 million in state motor fuel taxes.

The project will resurface Lincoln Avenue from south of Killarney Street to north of West Saline Court, according to a city memo. IDOT is reimbursing the city because part of the project affects an area under IDOT jurisdiction.

Assistant city engineer Craig Shonkwiler said there are other upcoming projects that will affect Lincoln Avenue. He said one, planned for construction next year, is part of the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement project and will span from Green Street to University Avenue.

The council voted unanimously to approve the reimbursement.

In other business, the council got its first look at this year's revision of the city fee schedule, which will go to final vote June 12. It proposes that the city's fees for various liquor licenses don't change.

Mayor Diane Marlin, who is also the liquor commissioner, said one reason this choice was made is because Champaign liquor-license fees are "significantly higher" than Urbana's.

In other business, the council also voted unanimously Monday to accept four grants. Three of them, totaling $14,000, will benefit the Market at the Square farmers market, which returned last week and will continue weekly until Nov. 4. The grant benefactors are the First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana, Farm Credit Illinois and LINK Up Illinois.

The last grant comes from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and will go toward a youth-employment project in public arts. It will provide $1,800 to a high school student internship this summer.

The internship work will support various Urbana arts programs, according to a city memo, and the intern will help with e-newsletters, social media, tracking engagement levels of marketing campaigns, maintaining email lists and on-site support at events.