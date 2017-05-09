Urbana woman gets probation for role in attack

URBANA — An Urbana woman who pleaded guilty to taking part in an attack on her ex-boyfriend in Urbana in January has been sentenced to a year of probation.

Cheyenne Miles, 22, of the 900 block of East Water Street pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to mob action and was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service and have no contact with the victim.

She was arrested following a Jan. 26 incident in the 1500 block of Philo Road,in which a 25-year-old man was awakened by someone banging on his door. He went to the door and was greeted by two men and Miles.

Co-defendant Malachi Johnson, 24, of Urbana was allegedly armed with a bat, which he used to hit the man in the face. He is scheduled to be back in court next week on charges of home invasion and mob action.

The other co-defendant, Shaun Long, 26, also of Urbana, is due in court in June 6 on the same charges.

At an earlier court hearing, a prosecutor said the trio was reportedly upset with the victim for sending "disturbing photos" to Miles via Facebook.

In return for Miles' plea to mob action, the more serious home invasion charge was dismissed.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said she had no prior convictions.