30 Days, 30 Grads: Centennial alum proud of roots, pumped for future

Photo by: Provided Centennial alum Kenny Lin delivers a campaign speech at Illinois State University.

KENNY LIN will receive college degree No. 2 this weekend — a master's in professional accounting from Illinois State, where his sister is also a student. The Centennial High School grad will be studying for the CPA this summer and then moving to Chicago to start as an audit associate with RSM.

A few things you should know about Lin — in his own words:

1. His advice for future students: Be a joiner.

"The first thing I did my freshman year was join Sigma Chi fraternity, so I quickly learned the importance of setting time aside to have fun during college. I think having that time to be social helps you discover who you are and how to build bonds with others, whether it be lifelong friendships or surface level. Once I established my social circle, I was then able to do more with student government since I understood the needs and desires of my constituents."

2. Another tip: Beware of the messy roommate.

"My best friend, Connor Joyce, and I lived together in the fraternity house, so this wasn't anything I wasn't used to, but it got to the point where we had a piece of tape that separated his side from mine so that his dirty laundry wouldn't spill over to my bed. Still, it was a great year, and I will always cherish the times we had living together in that house with all our fraternity brothers. We also ended up flipping his car over at the end of the year — with his consent. That definitely felt good after a year of dealing with his messiness."

(Joyce, in his defense, says: "I had a dog when we lived together. I was potty training him for a while, so you would encounter various things on the floor.")

3. Smarts runs in the family.

"My parents were business owners here in Champaign. Over the last 20 years or so, my parents owned restaurants — Yin Ching, House of Hunan and Tang Dynasty, to name a few — so I have always been surrounded by business and had great interest in it.

"I majored in accounting because I knew I wanted to go into business, and I have always had a numbers-oriented mind-set. My parents both have their master's degrees — dad in engineering and mom in chemistry — so I was very fortunate that I had such amazing training and guidance as a kid."

4. He's hometown proud.

"One of the most important things for me being born and raised in Champaign is having pride in who you are and where you come from. When I first arrived at ISU, it was a little intimidating meeting so many kids from the Chicago suburbs, who basically think anything south of the city is a giant cornfield.

"But once you start becoming friends with people from there — or anywhere, for that matter — you find yourself sharing stories from your hometown that they have never experienced, being from the suburbs. Having that Champaign pride with me throughout college was a great confidence boost."

5. Real world, here he comes.

"Connor was really involved with student leadership positions. During our sophomore year when we were roommates, he suggested that I apply for a position, and I was elected as a senator each year after that for 3 1/2 years of college. Student government has given me opportunities I could not have ever imagined, like working on resolutions with the Academic Senate, managing an annual budget of over $350,000, and various personal interactions with ISU's fantastic administration, including President Larry Dietz."