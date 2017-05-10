After UI Blue Waters supercomputing project ends, what's next?

Photo by: John Dixon Sonja Gardner, a Cray, inc. employee, pulls some of the 9000 cables through the first bank of racks that will make up the Blue Waters computer at the University of Illinois in Champaign on Monday Jan. 30, 2012. Audio

A new report on the economic impact on the University of Illinois' Blue Waters project is being used as a launching point for the school to land the next supercomputer.



National Center for Supercomputing Applications Interim Director Bill Gropp unveiled the numbers Wednesday on campus. The study, done in-house at the UI, said over the life of Blue Waters, 2007 to 2019, the project will have a $1.08 billion impact on the state economy. It will also create 5,722 full time equivalent jobs.



The news coincides with the National Science Foundation this week announcing plans for the next supercomputer, one that Gropp says will be two to three times more powerful than Blue Waters. There's competition to host the machine, but Gropp says simply, "We plan to win."

Gropp said he's not worried about the state's financial climate impacting the UI's ability to land the next supercomputer.