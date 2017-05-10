Beckman Institute's interim director made permanent

Photo by: Provided Jeff Moore

URBANA — The interim director of the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology is getting the job on a more permanent basis.

Jeffrey Moore, a longtime University of Illinois professor of materials science and engineering, was named director Tuesday pending approval by UI trustees.

He was named interim director last year after the departure of Arthur Kramer, who took a senior administrative post at Northeastern University in Boston. Kramer, a noted brain researcher, helped get Beckman off the ground in 1989.

Peter Schiffer, vice chancellor for research at the UI, said Moore's expertise, administrative experience and dedication to the university make him the "perfect person" to lead Beckman.

"Having served as interim director for the past year, I'm excited by the wide-ranging research that occurs in the Beckman Institute. Our researchers pursue problems with a team-minded spirit, free from the constraints of traditional academic boundaries," Moore said in a release. "You see so many examples of mutually beneficial interactions between science and technology here — a powerful way to solve important problems and drive new discoveries."

The Beckman Institute, home to more than 600 researchers and staff members, pursues interdisciplinary research in the physical sciences, computation, biomedical imaging, materials science, biology, behavior, cognition, language and neuroscience.

Moore said Beckman has been a "pioneering example of an academic entity that encouraged faculty to cut across traditional boundaries to address important research problems," paving the way for a rush of interdisciplinary research institutes around the world.

"As today's scientific challenges grow in complexity, and as technology moves at ever-faster rates, we must become even more agile and find new ways to foster partnerships with a wider cross-section of the talent on our campus," he said.

A Beckman faculty member since 1994, Moore has served as co-chair of its molecular and electronic nanostructures theme and is a member of the autonomous materials systems group. He was recently named a member of the National Academy of Sciences, and, in 2014, he was named a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Professor.

He is also lead primary investigator for the Joint Center for Energy Storage Research, a multi-institution research hub funded by the Department of Energy.

Moore received both his bachelor's degree in chemistry in 1984 and his Ph.D. in materials science in 1989 from Illinois. He was an assistant professor at the University of Michigan before joining the Illinois faculty in 1993.

He has published over 400 articles covering topics from technology in the classroom to self-healing polymers. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Chemical Society and the Royal Society of Chemistry, and has received numerous awards for his contributions to teaching and research.