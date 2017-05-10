The Health Reporter Is In: May 10, 2017

Questions? Ask 'em here and Deb Pressey will chase down your answer

Q: It seems like there never used to be all the skin cancer we’re seeing these days. Is there just more of it? Where is it all coming from?

A: There absolutely is more skin cancer than there used to be, and some of that has to do with our lifestyle, according to retired dermatologist Dr. Elizabeth Small.

Check out these statistics: One in five Americans will develop skin cancer sometime in their lives, she said.

Between 40-50 percent of everyone in the U.S. living to age 65 will develop either basal cell or squamous cell (nonmelanoma) carcinoma at least once, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

That organization projects 87,110 new cases of invasive melanoma, the most deadly kind of skin cancer, in the U.S. this year.

Small said there’s more skin cancer partly because of more recreational time and people wearing scantier clothing than they used to.

There are also such factors as indoor tanning, an aging population (older people are more at risk for melanoma) and more exposure to harmful radiation from the sun due to ozone depletion, she said.

Small, who formerly practiced at Promise Healthcare and now lives in Texas, will be in Champaign Saturday doing free skin cancer screenings to eligible patients at Frances Nelson Health Center. She advises a baseline skin exam at for all adults at age 40.

And for those patients at higher risk for skin cancer, remember one simple thing, she urged: Every year at your birthday, see your dermatologist for a thorough skin check in your birthday suit.

Some factors that increase the risk are having lighter skin color, skin that freckle and burns easily, red or blond hair, blue or green eyes, certain types and a large number of moles, a history of sunburns especially from early in life, a history of indoor tanning and a personal or family history of skin cancer.

Be on the lookout for new or changing moles, Small said.

“Most people get all the moles they’re ever going to get by the age of 30,” Small said. “After that, any new mole they get is potentially suspect.”

To help spot possible melanoma, you can remember five words that begin with the first five letters of the alphabet — ABCDE — that are warning signs of malignancy in moles: Asymmetry, Border, Color, Diameter and Evolving. The American Academy of Dermatology has pictures of what to look for under melanoma symptoms at aad.org.

You’ve likely heard many times the best way to protect yourself from skin cancer is to wear protective clothing, seek out shade when you’re outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and wear broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Small strongly advises adding a hat with a brim to your outdoor clothing, and she said baseball caps are worthless for protecting your neck from the sun.

Two more things she’d like folks to keep in mind:

“People with more than 50 moles are at increased risk for melanoma,” she said. “You need to be very, very careful in the sun.”

And consider a study published last year in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. It found ultraviolet light from the sun can bounce off smartphones and other device screens, increasing individual UV dosage and the risk of long-term negative impacts to skin health.

