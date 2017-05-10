JUST IN: 'Stupid plan' results in home invasion, robbery arrest of 3 UI football players
Lovie Smith weighs in, announces suspensions
URBANA — Three University of Illinois football players are expected to be formally charged Thursday after they allegedly robbed a man of cash in a residence hall early Wednesday.
Champaign police Lt. Dave Shaffer said the incident appeared to be a “stupid plan” that went awry when the victim recognized the voice of one of the men, ultimately leading to the arrest of all three.
In custody Wednesday on preliminary charges of home invasion and armed robbery were Darta L. Lee, 18, and Zarrian J. Holcombe, 19, both of 910 S. Third St., C, and Howard E. Watkins, 18, who listed an address in Cincinnati.
Shaffer said patrol officers were dispatched to Bromley Hall at 910 S. Third St. at 3:20 a.m. for a report of a home invasion.
“Three individuals entered an apartment masked and the victim recognized one of them by voice,” Shaffer said. “He pulled his mask off and tried to make light of the situation. One of them produced what we now know to be fake firearm and demanded cash.”
Shaffer said the trio left with an undisclosed amount of money.
The victim gave police enough information that led them to Lee. Lee spoke with officers and was booked into the county jail about 6:30 a.m.
About 8:30 a.m., Shaffer said, detectives met with Holcombe and Watkins, who had apparently been summoned to the UI football offices. After discussions with the two of them there and at the police station, they were each taken to the county jail and booked in between 10 and 11 a.m.
Shaffer said police have recovered the firearm believed used in the holdup.
If it turns out not to be a real gun, chances are the trio would be charged with the less serious aggravated robbery. Home invasion, however, is a Class X felony carrying penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
Matt Daniels' earlier story ...
Illinois football players Darta Lee, Zarrian Holcombe and HoJo Watkins have been arrested on charges of home invasion and armed robbery and are currently in the Champaign County jail.
Lee was booked into the jail at 6:27 a.m. on Wednesday. Holcombe was booked into the jail at 10:22 a.m. on Wednesday, with Watkins booked at 10:58 a.m.
UPDATE: #Illini football player Zarrian Holcombe also arrested. https://t.co/UBiWds0Z8W pic.twitter.com/S1MKQq2awd
— news_gazette (@news_gazette) May 10, 2017
The Champaign police department is still investigating the alleged incident. Illinois Sports Information Director Kent Brown did not immediately return a phone message.
Lee, 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman from Fresno, Texas, started as a true freshman for the Illini in their 2016 season opener against Murray State.
Freshman @IlliniFootball player Darta Lee arrested for home invasion, armed robbery. STORY: https://t.co/fN9hLbSaWo pic.twitter.com/OtXYIRRPFA
— news_gazette (@news_gazette) May 10, 2017
Lee went on to play in six games this past season, making another start when Illinois played at Nebraska in its Big Ten opener.
Holcombe, from Houston, played in seven games as a true freshman in 2016, primarily on special teams, where he made two tackles. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Holcombe spent last season working as a tight end and wide receiver and spent some time along the defensive line during spring practices earlier this year.
Watkins, a 6-5, 280-pound offensive lineman, signed with Illinois as part of the 2017 recruiting class out of Cincinnati Colerain and went through spring practices in February and March with the Illini.
The 18-year-old Lee, who lists an address of South Third Street in Champaign, the 19-year-old Holcombe, who also lists an address of South Third Street in Champaign, and the 18-year-old Watkins, who lists a Cincinnati address, all have arraignments scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Champaign County Courthouse.
UPDATED STORY: 3 #Illini football players arrested. https://t.co/f0W17KTytw pic.twitter.com/ZkzoxEhcvh
— IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) May 10, 2017
You are definately one of the stupidest people out there in readerland if you honestly believe what you just said. How can you compare a few bad people to all of Illini student athletes ?
I am sure someone in your family has done something that could be held as criminal , immorral or downright unscrupulous does that make your whole family crap ?
After your comment , I really dont care "whatithink" !!
Tsk, tsk -- just some of Lovie Dovie Savior Man's fine young lads. You know, boys will be boys and all that. Scamps.
At keast we know what they did. If the police weren't involved, the Sloppy Gazoo would never tell us. It would be locked in the ultra secret vault of protect Illini sports secrets. Maybe we'd be told the three are embarking on a special mission to spread goodwill around the world and won't be back until after... Love Dovie has his buyout.
