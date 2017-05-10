Man convicted of drug charges

URBANA — A Champaign County jury took less than an hour Wednesday to convict a man of possessing drugs intended for sale in an Urbana home last year.

Jermari Dorsey, 36, faces six to 30 years in prison when Judge Tom Difanis sentences him on July 24.

Difanis allowed Dorsey, a convicted felon, to remain free on bond until then.

The seven women and five men convicted Dorsey of two Class X felonies: manufacture or delivery of more than 15 grams of cocaine and unlawful possession with intent to deliver less than 15 grams of heroin within 1,000 feet of a public park.

Dorsey was arrested on Jan. 22, 2016, in the 200 block of South Dodson Drive in Urbana after a court-authorized search of that house by officers of the multijurisdictional Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force turned up about 22 grams of crack cocaine and 9 grams of heroin.

Police also found other items commonly associated with drug sales such as plastic bags and digital scales.

Testimony at the two-day trial was that the home is owned by Angela Wade, the mother of Dorsey's child.

The sole defense witness, Wade testified that Dorsey did not live at the house, that she had never seen him with drugs and that she had no idea how the drugs got into her house.

Street Crimes Task Force officers testified that in the freezer they found a chunk of crack cocaine, a plate that had suspected drug residue on it, a digital scale and a bag of suspected cannabis.

They also found six packages of a powdery substance inside a box of dog dewormer that was inside a box of straws in the kitchen. Additional powdery substances were found in packages on the kitchen floor.

Police also found several pieces of mail addressed to Dorsey at the South Dodson Drive house, which is not far from Weaver Park.

After the house had been entered by members of the METRO SWAT team, Dorsey was taken outside, handcuffed and placed in an unmarked van with officers Jimmy Kerner and Tim Beckett.

Kerner said Dorsey told them he had been living there about two months with Wade and her two children. He said Dorsey told them he smoked about a half-ounce of cannabis each day and when Kerner asked if he used other drugs, Dorsey said he wanted to talk to a lawyer.

At that time, Beckett said, he received a text from a detective inside about the chunk of crack cocaine found in the freezer.

Beckett said he then told Dorsey that his colleagues had found cocaine and asked him if it belonged to Wade.

At that point, both Beckett and Kerner said, Dorsey said the cocaine was his and not Wade's.

Arguing for Dorsey's conviction, Assistant State's Attorney Larry Solava said circumstantial evidence strongly suggested that the drugs belonged to Dorsey and that he was living in the house.

Solava acknowledged that the state had no witnesses who said Dorsey was selling drugs from that home and no fingerprints or DNA on the items seized, but they had his admission to the officers.

"It's all mine. It does not belong to Wade. Why would he say that if it was not true?" Solava argued.

"He is not a casual user. People who are casual users don't have gigantic rocks of crack in their freezer," Solava said.

Dorsey's attorney, Scott Lerner of Champaign, argued that a case built on circumstantial evidence was not proof beyond a reasonable doubt and that Dorsey did not have to prove anything.

He said the police investigators had preconceived notions when they entered the house.

"They didn't do a thorough investigation because they had already made up their minds," Lerner said, using the fact that the officers did not tape-record the interview in the van as an example.

He also argued there were a lot of people in and out of Wade's house and that there was no way to know how long those drugs had been present.

Court records show Dorsey had prior convictions for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer.