Smith suspends three Illini

Before the Wednesday morning arrests of Darta Lee and Zarrian Holcombe for an alleged incident at Bromley Hall on the University of Illinois campus, the two Illinois football players were already suspended from team activities for violations of team rules, according to a statement issued by Illinois coach Lovie Smith on Wednesday afternoon.

Smith said HoJo Watkins, the third Illinois football player arrested on charges of home invasion and armed robbery, the same charges brought against Lee and Holcombe, has been suspended indefinitely from team activities.

"These allegations, if true, fail to live up to the standards we expect of our student-athletes," Smith said. "We continue to gather information and will take appropriate steps based upon what we learn."

Lee, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound offensive lineman from Fresno, Texas, started in two games last season, including the season opener against Murray State, becoming the first true freshman offensive lineman to do so in more than two decades.

Holcombe, a 6-6, 220-pound tight end from Houston, played in seven games last season as a true freshman, mainly on special teams, and recorded two tackles. He was moved to the defensive line this past spring during team workouts.

Watkins, a 6-5, 280-pound offensive lineman from Cincinnati, graduated from Cincinnati Colerain High School early and enrolled at Illinois in time for this semester. The Class of 2017 signee went through spring workouts in February and March with the Illini.