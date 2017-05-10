Teacher of the Week: Linda Boyer

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Danville Lutheran School first-grade teacher Linda Boyer looks for wildlife with her students during a May 2 field trip to Heron County Park in Danville.

On Wednesdays, we'll spotlight a difference-making area educator. This week, meet Linda Boyer, who's retiring in June after 43 years of teaching first grade at Danville Lutheran School. After all these years, Boyer still brings lots of enthusiasm to the classroom each day.

"My husband has a saying, 'Do your best and have some fun,' and I try to instill that in my students," she said. "I also make the students feel like they are part of the learning process. It's up to them to learn and that makes them feel important and respected."

What's unique about your school? We incorporate God's love into every day. Our school has class sizes that assure each student gets important individual attention. Our school encourages parent involvement so we can work as a team.

What do you enjoy about the age group you teach? First-graders like to come to school. That in itself makes my job easier. They can get really involved in a lesson and I almost can see the light bulb go on as they finally grasp a new concept.

One of my favorite teachers growing up was ... Mrs. Abel, my fourth-grade teacher. She took the time each day to read aloud to us.

Favorite tactic for getting students to pay attention: I use lots. I whisper, I sing a song and I find someone who is doing the right thing and mention that. Everyone wants to have their name mentioned.

Three items I have on my desk ... A picture of my family, notepads and a big, full pencil holder.

Teaching item I can't live without: Note pads.

Funniest question a student ever asked: The secretary handed me my paycheck and when a student asked what it was, I told him. His eyes got wide as he asked, "You get paid to do this?"

Favorite pastime: This time of year it's watching my grandson play baseball.

What's your early morning routine look like? I'm up early and maybe get a chance to glance at the paper while I eat a bite of breakfast. I try to get to school as early as I can, and I always find plenty to do to get ready for the day. Once the students, arrive we go nonstop.

Latest you've stayed working at school: Because our staff is small, we sometimes joke that we do it all. We have been known to stay quite late cooking and serving a chili dinner or making scenery for a music program.

Topic/subject I enjoy teaching the most: I love teaching religion everyday. To tell Bible stories and help children understand what Jesus has done for them is truly the most rewarding part of what I do.

The person I text most is ... my husband.

Relaxing summer activity I miss the most: Having friends and family over for a cookout.

My favorite school lunch as a student and now: My mom packed me a lunch every day — usually a sandwich and cookies — because we didn't have a cafeteria. Now I would have to say spaghetti.

The last good book I read was: "A Walk in the Woods" by Bill Bryson about the Appalachian trail.

What's your classroom pet peeve? When students interrupt me or another student. We want to have respect for each other.

The best day of the week: I like Thursdays. We have art, and first graders love art.

One item on my bucket list: I would like to take a cross-country trip with my husband to California.

If I weren't a teacher I would be: I always wanted to be a teacher. I can't imagine being anything else.