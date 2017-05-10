UPDATE: severe thunderstorm watch expires

New 8:42 p.m.:



Champaign and Douglas counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 9:15 p.m.



New 8:06 p.m.:



Southern Piatt County is under a tornado warning until 8:15 p.m.



New 7:15 p.m.:



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 12 a.m. Thursday for the following counties: Champaign, Vermilion, Douglas, Edgar, Coles, Piatt, Macon, and Shelby.



Original story 6:45 p.m. Wednesday:



The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for DeWitt and Macon counties until 8 p.m. Wednesday.



With strong storms possible Wednesday night, you should monitor the conditions and be prepared to take shelter.