Urbana man gets probation for playing pimp to runaway

URBANA — A 59-year-old Urbana man who admitted his role in trying to get a runaway teen to engage in prostitution has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Marlon Nesbitt, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Harding Drive, pleaded guilty Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber to contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class 4 felony.

The charge alleged that around May 1, 2016, Nesbitt directed a then-17-year-old runaway from the Cunningham Children's Home to engage in sex for money.

The allegations were brought to the attention of Urbana police after the girl returned to the home in the latter part of June.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said earlier that upon her return to the home, the girl told staff that she was having sex in exchange for drugs with an older man who was also arranging for her to have sex with other men.

As part of his sentence, Nesbitt was ordered to have no contact with the teen and get a substance-abuse evaluation.

A more serious charge of promoting juvenile prostitution was dismissed.

Court records show Nesbitt had prior convictions for aggravated battery, battery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.