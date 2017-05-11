3 UI football players charged with burglary, robbery

URBANA — Three suspended University of Illinois football players who claimed to be pulling a prank on a fellow dormitory resident have been charged with residential burglary and aggravated robbery.

First Assistant State's Attorney Steve Ziegler said Thursday that he filed identical counts against Darta Lee, 18, Zarrian Holcombe, 19, and Howard Watkins, 18, all of Bromley Hall at 910 S. Third St., C, following their arrests Wednesday.

All three are scheduled to appear before a judge for arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ziegler said the trio is accused of entering the room of another 19-year-old man who lived in Bromley Hall and threatening him with a pellet gun just before 1 a.m. Wednesday in what they told police was a "prank or a joke."

"(The victim) was in bed with his door closed but not locked when three guys come into his room. They are all wearing dark clothing and they are all masked," Ziegler said. "One of them produces what he believed to be a gun. Later he finds a BB gun on the floor of his room."

Ziegler said from his review of a synopsis provided him by Champaign police, it's believed that Holcombe was holding the BB gun while Lee went through dresser drawers and Watkins went through the man's wallet, which was on a table.

"He recognizes Holcombe and Lee as residents of Bromley," said Ziegler. "He says he calls them by name and they run out of his room. He later finds cash missing. What happens to Watkins is not clear."

Ziegler said after the victim realized he knew two of the alleged intruders, he followed them into the hall.

"At that point, they are not wearing masks anymore so he knows it's them," Ziegler said.

Holcombe separated from Lee, who was in the hallway arguing with the victim in the presence of a resident adviser. Ziegler said Lee then returned to his room.

When Champaign patrol officers arrived, they talked to the victim and the resident adviser in the Bromley office then found Lee in his room and arrested him.

Ziegler said surveillance video from the building elevator taken after the incident showed Lee returning to his floor, where he got off the elevator and later got back on carrying a bag. Video from another surveillance camera showed Holcombe and Watkins leaving the building not long after the holdup, Ziegler said.

They were arrested later Wednesday morning.

Ziegler said police obtained statements from the trio that "implicates all three going into the room with masks."

"Nobody admits why they went in. I can say they described it as a prank or a joke," the prosecutor said.

Both charges filed Thursday are Class 1 felonies. Conviction of residential burglary carries a mandatory prison term of between four and 15 years; conviction of aggravated robbery carries penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.

Ziegler explained that home invasion was not an appropriate charge because the victim was not physically injured and the gun believed used was not a real firearm.

"If it had been a real gun, it would have been home invasion," he said.

Lee and Holcombe are freshmen, who had previously been suspended from the team for violation of team rules. Watkins enrolled at the UI in January and participated in spring football. He was suspended following his arrest Wednesday.