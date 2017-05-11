30 Days, 30 Grads: Uni alum likes to be part of a team

Photo by: Provided Next stop for Indiana grad Alejandro Mestre of Urbana: Chicago, where he has already lined up a dream job at a global management consulting firm.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Before he was halfway through college, Alejandro "Alex" Mestre knew he wanted to go to work in consulting after he graduated.

What drew him, he said, was his love for learning and problem-solving in a teamwork environment.

"There's definitely a steep learning curve, but that's part of the challenge," he said.

The 21-year-old from Urbana graduated summa cum laude last week from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business and is headed to Chicago to begin his top-pick job as an associate consultant for the global management consulting firm Bain & Company.

He described a journey along the way that has included supportive parents, leaving his small high school to take on new challenges at a Big Ten university and learning a lot more in college than what was taught in the classroom.

Such as, how important it is to leave your comfort zone and take risks, he said. One of the first big risks he took on at IU — and learned from — was during his freshman year. Mestre was asked to give a speech to 2,000 high school students on campus, and it turned out to be an amazing experience.

Opportunities like that build on one another, he believes.

"You're qualified for any opportunity as long as you set your mind to it," he said.

Mestre is the son of two University of Illinois professors, Jose and Lori Mestre, who relocated the family to Urbana from Amherst, Mass., when he was 10. He went to University Laboratory High School and was an active athlete through his high school years in tennis and soccer.

When it came time for college, IU offered the ideal academic setting for him at the perfect distance from home, he said. Plus, "it's rare to find an elite business school paired with the sports and environment of a Big Ten university."

Mestre took on a double major of accounting and international business. What drew him to a business major, he said, is the opportunities it offers to collaborate with other people and the career flexibility it would offer later.

Remembering a late friend

Before he even arrived at college, Mestre said, he was influenced by an older tennis-playing friend, Keegan Bannon, who died during his senior year at Champaign Central High School.

Keegan's composure on the court was a great influence on him earlier in his life, Mestre said, and after he died so young, he knew he needed to make the most of his life.

"I knew Keegan was taken away too soon," he said.

He arrived on campus and got involved.

He was a Kelley Guide — one of the students selected by the Kelley Office of Admissions' Undergraduate Program to represent the school to prospective students and their families, and he was part of a program in which he mentored younger students. He also joined the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

"I joined the house, and I've developed some of the best friendships of my life," he said. "I'm grateful for that."

Mestre also did some studying abroad in India and Switzerland during two summers at school, and last summer part of his internship at PricewaterhouseCoopers included a study abroad program in London shadowing professionals for a week. In addition to the PwC internship, he did two others, at EY and Northwestern Mutual.

One of the teachers who influenced Mestre most at IU, Joel Rubin, said Mestre was a very good student and one he looks to see grow more over the next couple of years.

The director of the Kelley School's undergraduate consulting workshop, Rubin recalled Mestre and another student coming up with a project that helped their classmates get interview practice.

"He's one of these guys who understands that it's not all about succeeding on your own," Rubin said. "He's a great team member. His classmates love him. Also, he wants to give back to the community."

Mestre said Rubin could be using his talents in a chief executive position, but has been choosing, instead, to educate students.

"I was always amazed at his selflessness and willingness to give back, rather than climb the corporate ladder," he said.

Dream job times two

Mestre also counts among his major influences in his life his parents, both of whom have always been there for him.

"My father really taught me the value of education and a strong work ethic. That's important," he said. "My mom taught me the importance of balancing a family life with a thriving career.

"I never want to lose sight of certain things in life. Two things that come to mind are my religion and my family life."

Still another person who influenced him at IU was Megan Ray, associate director of admissions at the Kelley School's undergraduate program. She recruited him and continued to support him through his years there.

Mestre wound up getting his two consulting dream job offers. He came close to signing with the other job in his top two — in Boston, the city he loves best — but his girlfriend and some friends have also taken jobs in Chicago, making it the best fit.

He plans to work for a few years and then pursue an MBA, which, he said, his company will pay for, provided he's successful there and returns to work there for additional years.

"I'm excited, but I'm also ready to go into my career and work as hard as I can," he said.

His advice to younger college students is based on how he has been striving to live.

Accept your successes with humility and gratitude. Help and give back to others. And don't self-eliminate when opportunity comes along, he urged.

Think of college as a great time to take risks, try new things and learn from mistakes.

"Many people eliminate themselves without even trying," he said.

Bio bits

— Alejandro Mestre went through college on a full William R. Fry Scholarship.

— He graduated with a 3.94 cumulative GPA, along with Hutton Honors distinction and Kelley Honors distinction.

— He was among 100 students in the United States named to a Poets & Quants "Best & Brightest" list honoring the top undergraduate business majors in the class of 2017.