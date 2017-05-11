Area history, May 11, 2017

Today is Thursday, May 11, 2017. Here are local news reports from 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1917, the board of the Champaign Chamber of Commerce sent a telegram to John W. Stipes giving him full authority to press for a war department aviation field here. J.M. White, supervising architect at the University of Illinois, and Stipes were called to Washington to confer with the war department as a result of a telegram to Dean Kinley. Several sites near Champaign were available.

In 1967, a $1.65 million appropriation to establish a 5,000-acre Middle Fork Reservoir in Vermilion County was on the desk of Gov. Otto Kerner. The lake would stretch back 12 miles from Kickapoo State Park, where a dam would be located.

In 2002, a campus committee on diversity recommended retiring Chief Illiniwek. "Continuing the tradition of using a race-based figure to represent the university at sporting events can only divide a multicultural campus and make it significantly more difficult to recruit and retain faculty and students of color to the university," said the report of the committee, composed of students, faculty and staff.