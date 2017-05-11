Champaign native chosen to lead UI Alumni Association

CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign native will be the next president of the University of Illinois Alumni Association.

Jennifer Lewis Neubauer, a 1982 education graduate of the Urbana campus, will have a dual role as president of the Alumni Association and associate vice chancellor for alumni relations. Her appointment takes effect July 15, pending approval by UI trustees.

She succeeds Loren Taylor, who resigned last November after 18 years in the post, the longest-serving president in the history of the organization. Retired UI administrator Douglas Beckmann has served as interim president since then.

UI officials cited Neubauer's experience in alumni relations, her passion for the university and her experience as a UI student, alumna and employee.

She was previously a development associate with the UI Foundation, and most recently was assistant vice president of alumni relations and executive director for the Ohio University Alumni Association, which serves 220,000 graduates from six campuses. She has also worked at the Indiana University Alumni Association, the Georgia State University Alumni Association and in an alumni role for Carnegie Mellon University.

Neubauer, a first-generation college graduate and the first woman to hold the job on a permanent basis, said she owes "a debt of gratitude to this incredible institution."

"I can think of no greater honor or privilege than to come home and practice the profession I love at my alma mater," she said in a release.

Neubauer will report to the Alumni Association's board of directors, which oversees alumni programs for the UI system, and to the newly hired vice chancellor for institutional advancement, Barry Benson.

UI Alumni Association Board member Bill Forsyth led the search committee, which was composed of board members and university staff.

The UI has 450,000 living alumni from the Urbana campus and more than 700,000 from all three campuses, officials said.