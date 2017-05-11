Committee recommends no change in Vermilion County form of government

Other Related Content Vermilion looking to move away from full-time county board chairman

A Vermilion County committee is recommending that the county not change to a county administrator form of government.



County board chairman Mike Marron said Thursday that the committe will soon draft a report with its findings to present to the county board. Marron said the report will recommend "no change to the way we currently operate." Currently, the board chair runs the day-to-day operations of the county.



Marron in January appointed a bipartisan committee to study whether adopting a county administrator would be beneficial.