Driver who hit elderly pedestrian in December charged with aggravated DUI

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette The intersection of West Bradley and North Willis avenues in Champaign, where a woman was hit by a car while trying to cross the street Wednesday after leaving Krispy Krunchy Chicken, seen in the background at right.

URBANA — A more serious charge of aggravated driving under the influence has been filed against an Urbana man who was already charged with DUI in the wake of a Champaign pedestrian's death in December.

State's Attorney Julia Rietz said her office on Wednesday filed a felony count against Joseph R. Perry, 45, of the 1100 block of East Main Street, in connection with the death of Marjorie Roberts.

The 76-year-old woman, who was using a walker as she looked for her dog, was killed Dec. 28 as she crossed West Bradley Avenue near North Willis Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Rietz said Ms. Roberts was wearing dark clothing and crossing in a poorly lit area when she was struck by Perry, who cooperated with police. At the time, police said he showed no apparent signs of impairment.

He was given a traffic ticket for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

However, results of a drug test done because of Ms. Roberts' death revealed that Perry allegedly had cocaine in his system. Based on that information, the state's attorney filed a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound against him in early April.

"Upon further review of the evidence and consulting experts, as well as a review of applicable case law, including a relatively recent (Illinois) Supreme Court case, we determined it was appropriate to file the aggravated DUI charge," Rietz said.

Perry appeared before Judge Ronda Holliman on Monday and had his case continued to a June 7 pretrial call. He's expected to be arraigned on the new felony count at that time.

If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to 14 years in prison.