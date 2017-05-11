LIVE! UI trustees in Springfield
University of Illinois trustees will consider two coaching hires, a budget resolution and a long list of administrative appointments and building contracts as they meet today at the Springfield campus.
Julie Wurth is on hand with all-day updates.
9:45 a.m.
The board was scheduled to convene its public meeting at 9:30 a.m. but is still in a closed session that started around 8 a.m..
Here's a preview of what's on the agenda, including formal approval for head basketball coach Brad Underwood and women's coach Nancy Fahey, designs for the new Bruce Nesbitt African-American Cultural Center, and a budget resolution to keep the UI operating until the next fiscal year starts July 1.
UI President Tim Killeen also will discuss a new initiative to recruit "star" faculty to the university over the next three years. Here's our story on the program from this morning.
