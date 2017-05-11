Pesotum woman gets probation for theft from bank
URBANA — A Pesotum woman who admitted stealing from the bank where she worked has been sentenced to two years of probation.
As part of a negotiated plea, Terry Andres, 55, agreed to repay $1,000 to Central Illinois Bank, 2913 W. Kirby Ave., C, and write a letter of apology to the bank.
Andres pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of misdemeanor theft alleging that she stole money from the bank in September 2016.
In return for her guilty plea and full restitution, Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher agreed to dismiss a more serious felony theft charge. Fletcher said Andres had no prior convictions.
Fletcher said on Sept. 15, bank employees noticed that the vault was $3,000 short. Knowing that Andres had access to it, they reviewed video surveillance that showed her back to the camera while she appeared to be handling cash.
Fletcher said bank employees confronted Andres, who admitted the theft and repaid $2,000 right away.
When Champaign police interviewed her, she told them she had fallen on "hard times" and that's why she took the money, Fletcher said.
Andres was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service work.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.