Pesotum woman gets probation for theft from bank

URBANA — A Pesotum woman who admitted stealing from the bank where she worked has been sentenced to two years of probation.

As part of a negotiated plea, Terry Andres, 55, agreed to repay $1,000 to Central Illinois Bank, 2913 W. Kirby Ave., C, and write a letter of apology to the bank.

Andres pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Roger Webber to a single count of misdemeanor theft alleging that she stole money from the bank in September 2016.

In return for her guilty plea and full restitution, Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher agreed to dismiss a more serious felony theft charge. Fletcher said Andres had no prior convictions.

Fletcher said on Sept. 15, bank employees noticed that the vault was $3,000 short. Knowing that Andres had access to it, they reviewed video surveillance that showed her back to the camera while she appeared to be handling cash.

Fletcher said bank employees confronted Andres, who admitted the theft and repaid $2,000 right away.

When Champaign police interviewed her, she told them she had fallen on "hard times" and that's why she took the money, Fletcher said.

Andres was also ordered to perform 100 hours of public service work.