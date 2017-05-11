Second phase of MCORE work off and running

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Workers get down to business Wednesday on Green Street between First and Locust streets in Champaign as the second phase of the Multimodel Corridor Enhancement Project gets underway in Campustown.

Construction questions? Ask Tom Kacich here

CHAMPAIGN — While construction in front of the Illini Union is on hold until after commencement, it continues down the road on Green Street between First to Locust streets.

Traffic is restricted to one southbound lane on First as crews move forward on the second phase of the $46.9 million Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project, or MCORE.

"Once the marathon went through, it was the launch point for that," said Sean Widener, vice president of Clark Dietz Engineers.

The intersection in front of Maize Mexican Grill at First and Green will receive updated traffic signals, among other improvements.

"That's one of the older signals in town," Widener said.

The second phase of the MCORE project will update Green between Fourth to Neil.

It has four parts and is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 1.

The first phase, which includes updates to Green between Wright Street and Busey Avenue in Urbana, is on hold until May 21.

"We're in a holding pattern with graduation at the U of I on Saturday. That was by design," Widener said.

When construction resumes there May 22, Green will be closed between Wright and Goodwin Avenue.

In all, MCORE consists of five phases that will upgrade the infrastructure and improve connections between the University of Illinois, Champaign and Urbana. The whole project is expected to be completed in 2021.

The upgrades will help separate pedestrian, bike, car and bus traffic, making it more efficient and safer.

"Everybody's trying to use the same space," MCORE project manager Dave Clark said at Wednesday's Champaign County Economic Development Corp. meeting. "Right now, it's not very organized, so one of the goals is to help give everybody better space to use."

During construction, businesses will remain open.

"We're trying to accommodate pedestrian traffic through that as best we can," Widener said. "Don't be afraid of a little construction."

A better way

Planners behind the $46.9 million MCORE project hope it improves how pedestrian, bike, car and bus traffic interact. Here's how much traffic the current infrastructure handles, according to project manager Dave Clark:

10,000 to 12,000: The average daily automotive traffic on Green Street.

2,500: Pedestrians per hour on Wright and Green streets.

28,000: Combined boardings and departures daily on local buses, which have 20 daytime routes with 35 stops.

6,000: Bicycles on campus.

325: Crashes in the past five years as a result of the above.