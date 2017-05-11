Take on Tom Petty: 'Didn't miss a beat'

Image Gallery: Tom Petty and Joe Walsh at SFC » more Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

The News-Gazette's David Burleson attended Tom Petty's performance. Here's his takeaway:

Before heading to the Tom Petty concert Wednesday night at the State Farm Center, I figured the rock legend would resemble nothing he was 20 or 30 years ago. That's par for the course for some of these older performers.

Have you heard Bob Dylan, Steven Tyler or the Rolling Stones lately?

Petty didn't miss a beat. His vocals were sharp, the guitars and percussion were loud and he looked like he was having a great time joking around with the crowd.

When he got on stage Wednesday night, he told the crowd to prepare to rock and roll, and that's what he did.