Tax preparer admits stealing thousands from elderly client

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Mark A. Stites, 63, of rural Champaign pleaded guilty Thursday, May 11, 2017, to financial exploitation of an elderly person.

URBANA — A rural Champaign man who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly woman for whom he prepared taxes could go to prison for as long as eight years.

Heading off what was likely to be a protracted bench trial, Mark Stites, 63, pleaded guilty Thursday to financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Stites admitted to Judge Heidi Ladd that between June 20, 2007, and Feb. 25, 2013, while acting as power of attorney for the woman, he withdrew more than $5,000 from two bank accounts belonging to her and used it fraudulently.

The woman, a resident of the Champaign County Nursing Home, died a year ago, just three months after the criminal charges had been lodged against Stites.

Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher and Stites' attorney, Blake Weaver of Urbana, told the judge they had been unable to agree on the amount of restitution that Stites might owe the woman's estate. Ladd set aside three hours July 19 to hear evidence about that as she decides what sentence Stites should receive.

Although the offense is a Class 1 felony punishable by as many as 15 years in prison, Fletcher agreed to ask for no more than eight years, assuming Stites commits no other crimes between now and sentencing and cooperates with the preparation of a presentence investigation report.

Laying out the facts for Ladd, Fletcher said that Stites was an accountant and tax preparer who operated Associated Professional Services. A friend of the woman's family, he was granted power of attorney for her in 2007 so he could file her income-tax returns.

The matter came to the attention of authorities in early 2013, Fletcher said, when Stites sought advice from a lawyer at Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation regarding the woman being denied Medicaid.

Fletcher said during that session, Stites admitted to the Land of Lincoln attorney that he had removed $100,000 of the woman's money from her certificates of deposit and put them in his account to pay her bills.

When confronted with the fact that the woman should still have money left after her monthly expenses, Stites admitted he had used some of her money to pay his own bills.

That precipitated an Illinois State Police investigation that revealed Stites had actually withdrawn more than $513,000 of the woman's money from First Federal Savings and Busey Bank and wrote checks to himself and his business.

Fletcher said because of poor or non-existent records, it's been difficult for authorities to determine how much of the money was actually spent on the woman's care versus how much Stites spent on himself.

Because of her age, the woman was unable to help police in the investigation. Fletcher described her as confused and said she reported not knowing she had assets other than Social Security and a pension.

Fletcher said he and Weaver agreed there was enough evidence to support the guilty plea, in that more than $5,000 of the woman's money was spent by Stites on things other than the woman's health care.