Urbana man gets nine years for selling drugs, having gun

URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted having a gun in a car after a drug transaction in Champaign last summer has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Mark A. Washington, 23, whose last known address was in the 1200 block of West Beslin Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Heidi Ladd to manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.

Both charges stemmed from his arrest July 6 by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force.

Assistant State's Attorney Lindsey Clark said on that day, police used a confidential informant to buy 1.2 grams of cocaine using $100 in pre-recorded cash.

Washington was the rear-seat passenger in the car from which the informant bought the drugs.

After the buy, police stopped the car on Country Fair Drive and Washington was still in the rear passenger seat. He had the $100 in pre-recorded money on him.

During a search after his arrest, police found a loaded 9 mm handgun in his pocket.

Washington told the officers he was out of work and that he sold drugs to make money, Clark said. He also admitted that he carried the gun for protection.

Clark said Washington had one prior conviction for aggravated unlawful use of weapons from a September 2015 incident. In April of that year, he was shot in the face on West Eads Street in Urbana.

Washington was sentenced to nine years in prison for the drug conviction and seven years for the weapons conviction but will serve both sentences at the same time. He was given credit for 310 days already served and ordered to forfeit the gun to police.

In exchange for his pleas to those counts, Clark dismissed other charges alleging drug-related transactions in June 2016, armed violence and possession of a stolen weapon.

At the time of his arrest, local police had been investigating Washington for several months in connection with alleged drug sales.