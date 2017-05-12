1 hurt as car hits IDOT truck on I-74 in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN — One person was injured when a driver hit an Illinois Department of Transportation work truck Friday morning on Interstate 74.

State police said Sylvester Mitchell, 54, was driving a blue Chevy Impala west on I-74 near milepost 180, between the Interstate 57 and Prospect Avenue exits, when he hit the rear impact attenuator of an IDOT work truck, resulting in moderate damage to his car.

An IDOT crew was working on the roadway, and multiple IDOT vehicles were displaying emergency lights for traffic control, state police said.

Mitchell was cited for improper lane usage, and one individual was taken to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, state police said.