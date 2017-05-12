30 Days, 30 Grads: Urbana alum's dream job? Food scientist in 'dairy zone'

Photo by: Provided That's Urbana High grad and Iowa State student Kelsey Choquette with her master's thesis presentation. Image

AMES, Iowa — Kelsey Choquette likes a cold glass of chocolate milk after triathlon training.

Someday, she may hydrate after a workout with a milk-based beverage of her own creation.

Choquette, who graduated from Iowa State University earlier this month with a master's in food science and human nutrition, will start a new job July 5 as a food scientist with the Dairy Farmers of America in Springfield, Mo.

The Urbana High and University of Illinois alum will work in the beverage division, developing new milk beverages and changing existing ones.

"I'm really excited," said Choquette, who was recruited for the position, partly due to her experience working with one of her graduate professors in dairy research.

"She pulled me into the dairy zone," said Choquette, who won first place as an All-Product Evaluator at the Midwest Regional Collegiate Dairy Products Evaluation Competition.

Basically, she evaluated dairy products. Her recruiters took notice of that and the fact that her new job will be very similar to a group project she worked on in grad school for the National Dairy Association — a competition to create a new, unique beverage.

Her group created Power Up — a high-protein, high-fiber, grab-and-go drink targeting people ages 15 to 24.

"It looked just like milk but with different flavors, chocolate, vanilla ..." she said. "It's close to what I'm going to be doing, which makes me even more excited, because I really enjoy working with the team I worked with and coming up with a new idea."

Fittingly, she has been a milk drinker all her life. She also "really enjoyed" chemistry at Urbana. During an explorations visit to the UI as a high schooler, she talked to a student who told her that food science was a good field with a lot of applied chemistry, biology and microbiology.

"It turned out to be a really good fit," said Choquette, a cross country runner and soccer player at Urbana.

After graduating with her bachelor's in food science, Choquette took a year off, because there were so many directions she could go, and she needed time to think through her next step.

So before choosing grad school, she worked for UI Extension as a staff educator, teaching children and adults about nutrition. At Iowa State, her entire two years were spent working on a probiotics research project aimed at inhibiting the growth of C. difficile, which is associated with nearly 30,000 deaths in the United States each year.

Choquette's interest in that area was developed the summer after her junior year at the UI, when she worked in a probiotics and good health program at the University of Nebraska.

Her new job will take her in a different direction — a mix of lab work and going to production facilities to help with quality control of products.

When she's not in a lab, Choquette likes to work out. She recently started competing in triathlons and enjoys it. Her debut happened last July in Iowa, and her second was the Tri-Illini in Urbana last September.

"It's like my stress reliever. It makes it nice to have something outside of school and work," she said.

The middle daughter of Kent and Lori Choquette, Kelsey said she's looking forward to settling in to a new city, a new job and meeting new people.

But it's also bittersweet.

"I really enjoyed my time" in Ames, she said. "But it's also exciting for all of the new things coming in my future."