Academy High offering full-ride scholarship next year

CHAMPAIGN — Ahead of its inaugural school year, new area high school Academy High is looking to foot the bill for one incoming freshman with big dreams.

Academy High, a private school opening its doors this fall in the Fox Development corporate center, is offering a Pursuit of Passion Scholarship for students entering ninth grade during the 2017-18 school year that will cover the cost of the school's $15,800 yearly tuition and will be renewable thereafter.

The school is looking for students aspiring for careers in acting, directing, mathematics, athletes, science, entrepreneurship, dancing, engineering, social justice, art, the culinary arts, game design, poetry and more.

Students interested in applying for the scholarship are encouraged to visit academyhigh.org for information on the application, which includes a question asking applicants to explain how they plan to pursue those careers. The deadline to apply is May 26.

In addition to the winner of the full scholarship, other students will be awarded prizes ranging from $2,500 to $7,500 to be applied toward the cost of tuition.