Friday, May 12, 2017 83
Today's Paper
Friday, May 12, 2017 Today's Schedule Listen Now!
Breaking News Accident clogs I-74 near Mahomet
Login to comment or to shop for deal of the day or books.
Login to your member account to read premium articles.
A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 74 westbound near Mahomet has resulted in delays.
The accident site is just east of the Prairieview exit. Both lanes are open but traffic is backed up.
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.
Login or register to post comments
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.