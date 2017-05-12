Best places for UI graduation photos

Few know campus as well as Lex Tate, Class of ‘68 and co-author of “An Illini Place: Building the University of Illinois Campus.” As a service to all the seniors and their parents in town this weekend, we asked her what would make the perfect cap-and-gown photo setting.

“The trick is to avoid construction fencing, orange street cones, parked cars and piles of dirt,” she said. “Never great backgrounds.”

Tate’s recommendations:

Alma Mater and her BFFs, Learning and Labor

Get in line now. Created by famed alumnus sculptor Lorado Taft (Class of 1879) and dedicated in 1929, Alma (she tweets @Illinois_Alma) and amigos send greetings “to thy happy children of the future.” Bring a chair for a long wait.

Hallene Gateway: unburied treasure

On a modern Illinois red brick open wall is attached the great carved sandstone portal--a double set of 15-foot Corinthian columns and a lintel carved with, you got it, Learning & Labor--from the 1871 University Hall, demolished in 1938 to make way for the Illini Union. The portal ended up buried in Allerton Park, was saved, repaired and found new life near Lincoln Avenue.

It’s lovely in the woods: Illini Grove aka The Forest Plantation aka The Forestry aka Seward Staley Illini Grove

In 1871, the UI planted 35 different species of trees in rows and clusters at Lincoln and Pennsylvania to test their suitability as potential timber in what became a failed experiment in growing a new cash crop. Half of the grove was eaten up in campus expansion to the north.

Japan House and the Arboretum: lovely and serene

Shozo Sato and patrons of Japanese art, ceremonies, ponds and gardens brought an Eastern aesthetic to a flat Midwestern university. It’s early for many of the flowers, but Japan House, the ponds and allees are photo-ready.

Anywhere on any quadrangle, from north to south: Beckman Quad, Bardeen Quad, the Quad, the South Quad

There is serious art, such as Upwells, to pose near; or whimsical sculpture, such as “Computing A Future,” aka Engineering Bob; the bright yellow railings in Grainger Library; the front door of the Illini Union, the back porch of the Illini Union; the wonderful and heavy doors of Foellinger Auditorium, or its patio; or the 1912 Quad Bench and Light aka Eternal Flame; the columns of the English Building; the mass of Lincoln Hall; the fabulous doorway into Noyes Lab. On the main Quad, it’s all sacred space. Except for the Foreign Languages Building.

