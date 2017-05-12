Clergy Corner, May 12, 2017

Thinking back to her childhood in Terre Haute, Ind., PAULA WALLACE can't remember a single day that didn't end with Mom reading her a bedtime Bible story.

And BEVERLY BROWN didn't stop there.

"My mother told me numerous times that she prayed for me every day of my life," Paula says.

Above all else, Mrs. Brown wanted two things for Paula and her two brothers, GARY and LARRY.

One, that they get to go to college. Two, that they get to know the Lord.

"She considered it a bonus when I told her about my call to the ministry," says Paula, who served her first United Methodist church in 1993, was ordained as an elder four years later and has been at it ever since — with stops in Danville, Mansfield, Camargo/Villa Grove, Buckley and Rantoul.

Mrs. Brown passed away seven months ago, not long after her daughter was named pastor at Rantoul FUMC. Sunday will mark the first Mother's Day that Wallace won't get to connect with her lifelong prayer partner, one of many roles her mom played.

"So I appreciate this special opportunity to realize that her qualities as a mom prepared me all of my life to become a member of the clergy," she says, "whether she intended to or not."

This week, we asked area clergy members to tell us about the role their mothers played in their path to becoming pastors, priests and preachers.

RABBI ALAN COOK

Sinai Temple, Champaign

Unlike with some religions, becoming a rabbi is not typically passed on through generations.

But then the Cooks aren't your typical Jewish family.

"My mom, SUSIE COOK, is the niece of a rabbi, the sister of a rabbi, the mother of a rabbi and the mother-in-law of a rabbi," says Sinai Temple's rabbi. "She has always been involved in the congregations where her family members served, and has been among our biggest cheerleaders."

THE REV. TERI SHANE

Homer UMC

BILL and ARLA MORSE started a Pontiac photography business when daughter Teri was just 1, working side by side at Vermillion Studio until they were in the 50s.

And then, suddenly, a career change.

"Dad answered the call first, but mom began to preach and pastor several years later," Shane says. "Even though at the time I couldn't understand what or why they were leaving their home of over 40 years to pursue this call — now I understand.

"My husband (Sidell UMC Pastor DON SHANE) and I have in a very real sense, followed in their footsteps as we began our pastoral ministry as a second career" in their late 30s. "As I have gotten older, I recognize that pastoral presence my mom always had and I hope that others see in me those same qualities of compassion and caring that were always just a part of who my mom is.

"She now resides in a nursing home and she struggles with dementia. My dad died on April 9th. It's been a rough time for our family, but the legacy of their faith and love carries on in their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren."

PASTOR LEKEVIE JOHNSON

Jericho Missionary Baptist, Champaign

Johnson (that's him on the left, with his mother and fellow pastor/brother, Frentrous Kinney) wasn't certain himself that this is how he'd spend his life until he was around 20.

But somehow, JOYCE JOHNSON seemed to know all along.

The proof: "As I look back, she would allow me to rearrange furniture in the house to create a makeshift sanctuary. I would move the dresser from the wall, place a sheet over it and stand behind it and preach. Not once did she say: 'Boy, stop playing church.'

"My very first Bible and commentary still bear her words to me: 'Son, be all that God has destined you to be.' It was those types of words from her that catapulted me to this current place in ministry."

P ASTOR SHANAE DOWELL

21st Century Christian Worship Center, Danville

By age 8, young Shanae was teaching her own Sunday school classes because some of the teenagers had stopped going. Mom's orders.

"My mother always pushed us to know more about God and the Bible," Dowell says. "We would study together and pray every night together before bedtime.

Among the rules of the house back then: "I could only attend parties in the homes after speaking with the parent that she knew and I never wore makeup or stockings until age 16 or 17." And right up until her mom's passing 11 years ago, "she would suggest the proper dresses or suits and hats for a pastor's wife and the etiquette that would go along with being a pastor's wife — and now a co-pastor."

THE REV. NAOMI SUE ROBERTS

Pesotum UMC

The future Rev. Roberts was all of 8 on that one Sunday during revival week at First Baptist of DeSoto. When the pastor made his altar call, she ignored her cousin, BUTCH, who wanted to play at the other end of the pew, and pleaded with her mother — over and over — to let her go to the altar.

It was the first of many trips to the front of the church for the future pastor, who got to worship with her mom just last Sunday at Pesotum UMC. "As I served communion, she leaned over to my husband and said, 'I'm so proud of her.' Those are words a daughter always wants to hear."

THE REV. ROBERT LAMPIT T

Pesotum St. Mary and Philo St. Thomas

Some of BETTY LAMPITT's son's most vivid childhood memories are of helping clean the church (age 2 or 3) and "snuggling close to her on the occasional Saturday morning to pray her daily rosary with her" (age 8 or 9).

So one not need to look far up the family tree to see where Lampitt's love of others comes from.

"It's hard to believe that I was actually a little scared to tell her and my father that I was going to enter the seminary," he says. "But they had known long before I did, that this is where God was calling me."

THE REV. MAGGIE FALENSCHEK

St. Matthew Lutheran, Urbana

"My mother and father, who have the biggest hearts known to humankind, consistently opened our home to children without a home of their own," Rev. Falenschek says. "My mom, being a nurse, particularly found it her calling to care for those children whose special needs made it difficult for them in traditional foster situations. Two of the children who made their way into our home never left: my younger sister and my younger brother.

"There is much more to say about my call to ministry but I am sure that a good measure of my call to care for God's children comes from the generosity and compassion for the 'least of these' that was modeled to me by my parents, BRYAN and CLARE GARBERG."

THE REV. MICHAEL DEAN

East Bend Mennonite of Fisher

In a frightening discovery for any child, "I remember as a young boy coming to the realization that I was supposed to love God more than my mother," Dean says. "I ran to my mom, climbed into her lap, and starting crying because I couldn't imagine loving anyone or anything more than her. She assured me, though, that it was OK, and that she loved me no matter what.

"At that early age, she helped to affirm for a little boy the importance of putting God first."

THE REV. PATRICK O'NEAL

St. Anthony, Hoopeston

"My mom was and has been always supportive of my vocation to the priesthood. She continually tells me that she's praying for me and is proud of me," O'Neal says. "As a child, she and Dad made sure I had a good education in our parish grade school and Catholic high school. When I entered seminary for college and graduate studies, she was so proud.

"Her spirituality is one of love — love of God, and love of neighbor. I'd say she's fulfilling her vocation as a mother well, by loving me, my sister and my brother. She always wants the best for us all, and for us all to be happy."

THE REV. MICHA EL CONDOS

Three Hierarchs Greek Orthodox Church, Champaign

"I recall during my seminary studies, in a particular class about the saints of the church, that most every saint had a 'pious and devout mother.' Our mothers, who spend the most time with us in our formative years, cannot help but have a profound influence on our life's vocation.

"My mother had this type of influence on both my brother and I. As a young child, from my earliest memories, I remember seeing her pray; taking us — with Dad — to church; and reading from a children's Bible to us.

"As I grew older, she told me how she had grown up in the midst of religious Roman Catholic nuns, who taught her the importance of living the Christian way of life. She would sit with me regularly and provide me with practical instructions regarding the way in which faith can be lived. Of course, her most profound 'witness' of faith was observed in the manner in which she lived it. Her great love for God, for my dad, for my brother and I, were always evident. She truly made our house a home.

"She became a Greek Orthodox Christian after she and my dad were married. It was truly difficult for her because at that time, all of the services were celebrated in Greek. But she never gave up. She would put the service booklets in our hands and lead us through the service as the priest, cantors and choir sang the hymns of the Sunday liturgy. She took us also to receive holy confession. She taught us that the greatest love that any of us can receive is the love that came from Christ who died and rose for us. She truly loved our Lord Jesus and His church.

"So, when our Lord called me at the age of 27 to leave behind a career and familiar surroundings to follow Him to our seminary in Boston and, later, into His service in the priesthood, it was in the midst of the struggle to accept His call that all of the formation that my mother had given me had prepared me to answer it. It was at that point that I realized what a blessed man that I was, despite my unworthiness and sinfulness, to be called by God to be a priest, but also how blessed I was to have a mother who loved God and instilled that love in me.

"Now, 28 years later, and six years since her death, I continue to hear her words of wisdom; I feel her prayers for me; and in the days in which I find myself in the midst of the spiritual struggle that all of us experience in life, the spiritual formation that she gave me, through the Grace of Almighty God, carries me and shepherds me through them."